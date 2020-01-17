Like Sherlyn! Livia Brito would choose to get pregnant via in vitro

Share it:

Livia Brito confesses that she would like to be a mother by the same method that Sherlyn used and congratulated the actress on the decision she made.

In an interview with Juan José Origel and Martha Figueroa, Livia confessed that she would also be thinking of being a mother through in vitro fertilization.

The Cuban confessed to Pepillo Origel that after her breakup with Said El Caballero had the opportunity to make a catharsis in the recording forums.

When I had to cry with Gonzalo in his office I was torn apart, and I cried and cried and everything is already taken out, everything is healthy, they are processes, cycles, sometimes we need to cry and this profession serves me because what is happening to the character It happens in real life. ”

Livia Brito also confessed that what she wants most in this life is to become a mother:

“My desire for life is to have children. Let's see, listen … the women are tired of waiting for the blue prince to have family. ”

Therefore, the Cuban said she would be thinking of using the same method of Sherlyn:

What Sherlyn did my respects, you are a great woman, you are going to do very well as a mom, you are a watershed for what many women want and do not dare to do, so congratulations you will be an excellent mom, I am too thinking about doing because I don't want to wait for the man to arrive or to have to wait for the man to decide when ”.

Livia said that she fully supports the actress and the women who make this decision:

“(…) The fact is that he has been through so many disappointments that being a mother is his desire for life, wants to be a mother and wants to feel the love of a mother without having to wait for a man who wants the same as her. Men and women are disposable, the other, the other, relationships are very difficult. ”

