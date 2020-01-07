Like old times! Güero Castro and Angélica Rivera spend Christmas together

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the storm comes the calm, and after making his divorce public with former President Enrique Peña Nieto, Angélica Rivera moved away from the searchlights.

However, his daughters have always been there; at the foot of the canyon to support his mother in the difficult moments that a separation can mean.

Now that time has passed, that life is re-indulged and that her daughters triumph in the world of entertainment, Angélica Rivera ‘La Gaviota’, she let herself be seen again with those she loves most.

Yesterday, December 24, Sofia Castro shared an emotional image where she is seen with her sisters and her famous parents.

The happiness of the family is undeniable in the image that already exceeds 66 thousand "likes."

The Castro-Rivera family accompanied the adorable postcard of a congratulation to all:

"Happy Holidays from our family to yours 🎄❄️ (May all good things follow you, find you, hug you and stay with you. Merry Christmas 🎄 all my love ❤️)"

Hundreds of fans and family friends turned to good wishes and commented on how spectacular they all looked.

And although many would love that El Güero and La Gaviota return, the producer has only wonderful things to say about his ex-partner, but they say they will not return, that they only maintain a good relationship for their daughters.

We will see with time!

You may also be interested: With this message Angélica Rivera confirms her return to soap operas?