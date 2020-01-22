Like father! Aracely Arámbula publishes PHOTO of Luis Miguel's son and they are equal

Like father Like Son! Aracely Arámbula continues to share images of her eldest son Miguel, now that she has just turned 13.

The eldest son of ‘La Chule’ and Luis Miguel celebrated his 13th birthday in the company of his mother in the paradisiacal port of Acapulco.

Although Aracely had already shared the image of her son and her embraced, now,, La Chule ’published a postcard of the mini sun where, although Miguel's face is not fully appreciated, we do see him in profile.

Celebrating with my skinny. ”

The image already accumulates more than 98 thousand "likes" and the comments did not wait … From the good mother that is ‘La Chule’ to how much Miguelito looks like his father!

So cute Miguel ♥ ️ ”. "Aw how nice and big is Miguel 😍." "Same to Luis Miguel!"

With information from Hola México.

