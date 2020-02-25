Like every February 26 …

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

“At the end of 1992, when only I knew that my mother had six months to live, I decided to shoot a film with her and about her, under that irreducible religious belief that the cinema has given me to keep her alive. They were five days of filming, very alternate so that she did not notice the fatigue, between the second half of December and the first of January of 93. Every day at home, since the cold prevented us from filming our legendary itineraries of my childhood that I would have liked to travel with her again ”, recalls Carlos Benpar, director who, tomorrow, February 26, will project again ‘At the end of life’, the documentary tribute to his mother. Since 2008, the filmmaker from Barcelona chooses a single cinema or room to see his film. Only that day. On this occasion, Benpar repeats place, the Cinemes Texas, in Barcelona, ​​where 'At the end of life' was already seen in 2018 and 2019. The film will be seen in the Texas room that is named after José Luis Guarner, Mythical critic of 'Fotogramas'.

“She was never surprised that we made that movie because it was something that we had pending for many years, but the difficulty of shooting in 16 mm had been postponing the desire to realize that movie where to recreate my mother's usual gestures and customs, rebuilding moments lived by the two in various sessions in the cinemas of Clot and on a rainy afternoon at the Camp Nou, as well as the unusual event on my first day of work at Bayer when I was 13 years old ”adds Benpar, winner of two Goya for Best Documentary for ‘Filmmakers against magnates’ and ‘Filmmakers in action’, as well as the author of films like ‘Captain Escalaborns’ or ‘The hidden truth’. February 26 is the date on which mother and son saw together ‘The process’ (1962), by Orson Welles.