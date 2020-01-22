“Like a princess of Frozen”: Cynthia's dress chulean at La Academia

Cynthia Rodriguez He has not only captivated the audience with his beauty, but also with his unique charisma and good sense of fashion.

This was demonstrated the night of this January 5 in one of the broadcasts of the musical reality The academy, transmitted by the signal of Aztec TV

The 35-year-old girl wore a beautiful blue dress with transparencies made by the designer Godoy Angels, same that let his beautiful figure shine.

The Photos of her wardrobe were shared by herself in her official account of Instagram, where his followers did not hesitate to recognize how beautiful he looked.

“I love you, 2020”, was the message of the former academic who moved away from the world of music and focused on driving in the TV station of Ajusco.

Immediately the reactions of his fans were present with over 84 thousand ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments in which he was even compared to a Disney princess

“How pretty, you look like a Frozen princess!”; “You are the most beautiful in the entire universe. I love you so much, I'm your # 1 fan ”; "Divine" were some of the reactions received.

You may also like:

Jolette and her time at the Academy revive after a scandal by Danna Paola (VIDEOS)