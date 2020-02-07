Light Yagami or Minoru Tanaka? Here's what's the best lead for Death Note fans

Share it:

The special chapter of Death Note debuted a few days ago, to the delight of all fans of the opera of Tsugumi Oba is Takeshi Obata. Although it has mostly received critical and public acclaim, however, the one-shot has been hopelessly compared to the original work, thus creating a challenge between the two protagonists.

Light Yagami or Minoru Tanaka? The fan base literally split in two, a sign of the great characterization work done by the author on a character present in the sun 87 pages. In fact, Minoru immediately proved to be a worthy heir, and was stopped only thanks to a sudden rule created specifically to stop his journey.

The main difference between the two protagonists has been clear from the beginning: Minoru does not want to be the God of a new world, but simply to improve it, taking full advantage of it. His idea of sell the Death Note it clashes strongly with the precepts of Light Yagami, who saw the notebook as years ago as an indispensable tool, useful for ending humanity's suffering.

As you can see at the bottom, both protagonists have managed to convince a slice of the public, albeit in completely different ways.

And what do you think of it? Which one do you like best?