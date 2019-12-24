Light blue for free at Epic Games Store

Share it:

Sixth free game of the promotion "12 days, 12 games" of Epic Games Store. And the truth is that today's title is not exactly less. We are talking about the renowned Celeste, which can be yours completely free for a limited time.

As always, you just have to access your Epic Games Store account (or create a new one, which is free) in order to purchase the game for free. Remember that it is not necessary to do it through the Epic launcher, but it can be done in a minute through the web browser.

As for the game itself, Celeste is facing a minimalist and very original platform game, where difficulty is one of the most marked components of the pack. Our goal will be to face hundreds of challenges desasaplanded by hand to help Madeline survive its ascent to the mountain that gives its name to the game.

In total, more than 700 screens of hard challenges and twisted secrets await us. Not to mention the "B-side" chapters that can be unlocked, even more complicated. You also have to mention the BSO, with more than 2 hours of original music with the piano as the protagonist and catchy synthesizer rhythms.

Like the rest of the days, keep in mind that this title will only be available on the Epic platform for one day. That way, tomorrow, December 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., will be replaced by the next free promotion game.

On the other hand, we remind you that the winter sales of the Epic Games Store have already begun. Here you can see a selection of the best offers.

Source: Epic Games Store