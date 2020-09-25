Light and Lelouch: the protagonists of Death Note and Code Geass the “worst” heroes of anime?

Very often, the protagonist of an anime is a symbolic figure, a charismatic and heroic character who helps to elevate the quality of the work. But in the case of Death Note and Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion this is not the case, or at least that’s the opinion of Leo Rydel of animenewsnetwork.

Light Yagami is the protagonist of Death Note, manga written and created by Tsugumi Oba. According to illustrator Takeshi Obata, the concept behind Light is that of a “model student”, who leads a perfect but boring life.

Strolling, Light accidentally finds the Death Note, a mysterious notebook that appears to have the power to kill people. The boy decides to exploit him with an idealistic purpose: to kill criminals to purify the world. During his adventure, however, more than a hero, Light turns into a ruthless killer.

His connection with the Death Note leads him to become a mad psychopath ea do not feel affection for anyone anymore, not even for his family, considered expendable. At the end of the series, Light’s goal fails from every point of view and he himself is the protagonist of an indecent end. One of the worst heroes that has ever been seen in the world of anime, despite the work being considered one of the most loved by the public; here are five curiosities about Death Note.

Lelouch, on the other hand, is the protagonist of Code Geass. The boy has the power to give commands to people through simple eye contact, causing a hypnosis-like. Since he got this skill, Lelouch has done nothing but lie and the difficult relationship with his father leads him to despise and wanting to see Britain destroyed.

Lelouch harnesses his power to transform himself into a feared terrorist and to found a resistance movement. But the boy is not a good leader; he regards his allies as mere pawns only useful for completing his plans. To destroy the Empire he is willing to do anything, even to sacrifice his men ruthlessly. In short, Lelouch is not exactly the portrait of the hero. Soon, new projects for the Code Geass animated series are on the way. But in your opinion who is the worst between Light and Lelouch?