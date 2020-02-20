light adaptation, Dolby Vision IQ and calibrated by Hollywood experts

Share it:

From West London, at Pinewood Studios where mythical films such as Harry Potter or James Bond have been recorded, Panasonic has unveiled its new range of OLED and LCD TVs by 2020. We have been in the presentation to know them closely and here we tell you all their characteristics.

Among the new Panasonic televisions, the new OLED HZ2000 stands out, successor to one of the best models of last year. The Japanese company announced it during the last CES of Las Vegas, but it has been now when we have finally had it in front to have a first contact and check to what extent it is still among the best image quality televisions on the market.





Panasonic HZ2000, first impressions: a reference OLED

It is the flagship of Panasonic for 2020. It is the renewal of its GZ2000, an OLED that was put on sale during the second half of last year and that offered us a spectacular image next to a Superb Dolby Atmos sound signed by Technics. This year, with the HZ2000 we have a continuous renewal of that model.

The OLED HZ2000 incorporates a sound system of up to 140 watts, with an integrated subwoofer and a system calibrated by Technics and JENO Engine engineers. Although, as the company tells us, this year's news focuses mainly on the image.

Jordi Rincón, TV AV Product Marketing of Panasonic Spain, explains that "in the HZ2000 the calibration of the panel has been optimized and the capacities of the processor have continued to be improved". Once again we have the HCX Pro processor but in the 2020 model technologies such as Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision IQ are incorporated.

Together with these technologies, which we will now explain, there is also what Panasonic calls Intelligent Sensing. It is a system that works through sensors and allows you to adapt the image of the TV according to the light in the room. And the truth is that it works very well.

With the new Intelligent Sensing system to adapt the image according to the light of the room, the Panasonic HZ2000 achieves that extra lighting that can keep it as one of the OLED reference in the market.

Panasonic gave us a demonstration with the TV completely dark and with the light on and the truth is that to be an OLED, the brightness level achieved was excellent. Also maintaining that correct calibration that lately characterizes the televisions of the brand.

Panasonic explains that it will allow the black level to be calibrated at a lower point than other manufacturers (0.5%). Relevant to configure and adjust televisions such as OLEDs. pic.twitter.com/oAIkqYWZJy – xataka (@xataka) February 18, 2020

According to Panasonic, the new HZ2000 incorporates the latest generation of Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panels manufactured by the "usual supplier" of OLED panels. Technically they promise 10% more brightness compared to the 2019 model, but the differences in image quality are predictably more noticeable from the light adaptation sensors.

The Panasonic HZ2000 will be available in 55 and 65 inches and for this higher-end model, the calibration has been customized exclusively by the company's engineers. Additionally, all OLED panels share a calibration by Stefan Sonnenfeld, a Hollywood colorist and head of films such as 'Wonder Woman'.

While the image quality of this HZ2000 we found it simply impressive, it is acceptable to comment that we do not have access to the latest resolution available in the market. As Jordi Rincón tells us, "we don't believe there is still a mature enough market for 8K." Relatedly, the HZ2000 incorporates four HDMI 2.0 ports, but we don't have HDMI 2.1.

Panasonic HZ1500 and HZ1000

Accompanying the flagship of Panasonic, the OLED range for 2020 is renewed with the HZ1500 and HZ1000 models. The main change we find among them is in the design of the TV, its sound system and the calibration used.

Both models are compatible with the new Dolby Vision IQ technologies and the Filmmaker mode. Its sound system is also compatible with Dolby Atmos and In the HZ1500 model a subwoofer is incorporated, in the style of what we already had with the 2000 range and that provides us with 80 watts of power. Both televisions have what they call "360º Soundscape Pro", which uses built-in speakers despite the low profile of the panels.

Panasonic highlights that they are the only manufacturer to bet on HDR10, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision IQ, the two large HDR formats that traditionally keep companies facing each other, together on the same television.

These are the technologies of Panasonic OLED 4K models for 2020

It was one of the great novelties of CES 2020 and Panasonic has not missed the appointment. Joining other brands like Samsung, Philips or LG, Panasonic OLED TVs by 2020 will incorporate the extended Filmmaker Mode.

What is this Filmmaker mode? This is a system driven by the UHD Alliance and that counts with the backing of important Hollywood directors. The objective is to try to preserve exactly the original vision of the director, a promise that most television manufacturers keep but due to technical limitations it is not always possible to achieve. What the Filmmaker mode does is Automatically disable TV postprocessing, such as smoothing the movement.

Panasonic explains that in addition to introducing this Filmmaker mode, They have worked to be combined with the Intelligent Sensing system. And it is not the same to watch a video in the dark than with daylight. Therefore, Panasonic televisions will take into account the brightness when applying the optimal conditions demanded by the Filmmaker mode.

During our visit to Pinewood Studios we had the opportunity to see a demonstration of this technology and the truth is that the result was quite remarkable. We will have to check in different situations how it works, but at least in the study the improvement was easily noticed. While the image of the GZ2000 remained fairly flat, with the light sensor it was possible to increase the contrast and brightness when there was more light. Something that ultimately results in better image quality.

In addition to the usual calibration of each year, Panasonic's improvements for 2020 are focused on adapting the image according to the light, with technologies such as Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker mode.

The latest technology that arrives this 2020 is Dolby Vision IQ. Again it is a technology that works in conjunction with the light sensors. While we previously had several Dolby Vision modes depending on whether we were dark or bright, now with Dolby Vision IQ it is unified in the same way which will read the Dolby Vision metadata and adjust the image based on the ambient light. That is, the light sensor applied to each style of HDR.

Panasonic explains that lighting processing is done internally of the TV and the cloud is not contacted to decide which parameters are applied to the image.

The 4K LCD range is also renewed

Together with the new OLED models, Panasonic has also announced the arrival of three new 4K LCD models for this 2020: the HX940, HX900 and HX800. These are three TV ranges compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, Dolby Atmos and improvements in image quality such as a better backlight system and a faster refresh rate.

The basic range is the series HX800, which will be available in 40, 50, 58 and 65 inches. We have an HCX processor and promises a 'HDR Bright Panel Plus', a name that provides the brand at your screen level and the possibility of having compatibility with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. On a second level we find the series HX900, available in 43, 49, 55 and 65 inches. Here we find an HDR Cinema Display panel.

The most interesting model is the series HX940, available in 65 and 75 inches. This is the high-end Panasonic LCD, which incorporates a refresh rate of 100 Hz, Cinema Display Pro and the HCX Pro processor that we also find in the basic OLEDs. This model has a Full Array system with Local Dimming Intelligent Pro to dynamically adjust the cells and offer a deeper black level.

New version My Home Screen 5.0

At the software level, Panasonic televisions for 2020 have also been updated. This year My Home Screen 5.0 is incorporated into all new models. This is the latest version of its own operating system for televisions.

Among the novelties we find a new row of icons placed above the main menu, with contextual information and content recommendations. The system moves smoothly and the design has been slightly remodeled. Additionally the application is incorporated Xumo, a free streaming service with access to 50 channels.

Panasonic promotes that its televisions are compatible with HbbTV technology and work together with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to be able to command TV through voice.

However, these improvements are not expected to reach the televisions of previous years. Panasonic explains that its strategy does not happen to add this type of functions in old models, due to the problems and errors that could generate.

Regarding streaming services such as Disney + and HBO, for the moment there are no details about their arrival to Panasonic televisions, although it is a situation that could change throughout 2020.

New Panasonic OLED and LCD TVs for 2020: price and availability

The new Panasonic OLED and LCD TVs will be available in Spain throughout the year. The first models to arrive will be 4K LCD TVs, which will be available predictably starting in April.

In the case of OLED models HZ1000 and HZ1500, they will also arrive in spring. It won't be until July when the Panasonic flagship, the HZ2000, will disembark.

On the price level, Panasonic explains that the range will remain at a level equivalent to the current. That is, in the case of the OLED HZ1000 model of 55 "around 2,000 euros and the 65" model about 3,000 euros.