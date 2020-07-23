Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Liga MX's double discourse on gender violence (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

At the beginning of the year, Renato Ibarra, former player of America, was arrested by the Mexican authorities and accused of family violence, as well as attempted feminicide against his former partner Lucely Chalá. However, after a strange trial, the footballer left the Reclusorio Oriente and was even able to contract with another club: the Atlas.

“It is a contradiction of the League and its campaigns against violence to ensure women's health. All these phrases of being against previous violence to the parties that call you pretty but that at the time of the actions no measures are taken", lament Adrianelly Hernández, journalist from the specialized media Olympic Goddesses, in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

The Liga MX has made various campaigns such as the day 9 departure protocol Closing 2020, on the occasion of Women's Day. "No to gender violence," read a banner that appeared in the traditional photo before the start of the game.

Ibarra was arrested by the Mexican authorities and accused of family violence, as well as attempted femicide (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

"It is sad, because you start to normalize violence. ‘Well, if your husband hits you, that stays inside your house, after what.’ As a public figure or as a footballer, he has the right to play: yes. We are not saying that he does not have the right to play, we are saying how we normalize violence ", Olga Trujillo, editor of Olympic Goddesses, in interview with Infobae Mexico, on the Ibarra case.

Someone comes out who hits a woman and says: "Well, after all, in my work I am very good, who can judge me for that?"

Adrianelly noted that Renato, instead of playing, should be serving a suspension that includes receiving rehabilitation. Something similar to when a soccer player receives a sanction for ingesting prohibited substances.

Liga MX has carried out several campaigns such as the departure protocol for day 9 of Clausura 2020 (Photo: Twitter / @ClubAmerica)

"It cannot be‘ is that we all deserve a second chance "; That phrase again minimizes the situation that was very serious. "It is that the wife accepted the agreement." If they agreed on something, how good for the victim to get out of a pitiful process for her, but that does not eliminate everything that happened, "he said.

And is that in Mexico the numbers of violence against women are alarming. Nothing else between January and May 2020 there was 39,993 women victims of a crime, where 56% suffered intentional injuries, according to official figures.

Likewise, from January to April, the Ministry of Citizen Security and Protection (SSPC) reported a total of 308 femicides. This meant an increase, since in the same period of 2019 there were 305 victims.

Signs of social stigma and sexual harassment

Chivas players celebrate and raise their first cup in the Liga MX Femenil in the Apertura 2017 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Some days ago, Stephanie Fuentes, a Mexican Sassuolo player from Italy, discussed with a user On twitter. "Is that nobody cares about the women's teamLet's not fool ourselves, ”said the man on the social network.

The former player of the Club América she answered with the historical numbers that women's soccer achieved over three years. More than 33,000 people in the Azteca (one of the most emblematic venues in the world) on a Tuesday during business hours. On the other hand, the Volcano (Tigres Stadium) achieved the third place of best assists at women's soccer matches international in 2018.

"Someone had to go see their buttocks"was the response of another user to the publication of the Mexican.

A similar case is the one that suffers Norma Palafox, scorer of the Chivas de Guadalajara. Instead of talking about her performance on the court, the player is noted for her physique.

Palafox has reported harassment (Photo: Fernado Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

Enough with search the player's name in Google. "Norma Palafox turns on Instagram …", "Norma Palafox turns on TikTok …", "Norma Palafox boasts an incredible figure …" are some of the media headlines of the last five days regarding the publication of this article.

"We know that a lot has to do with his image, it is positive for their brands to attract and then they can sponsor and the other players can have access to it, however, what is sold is something else ”Olga detailed.

In fact, the player has made her discomfort public due to the comments she receives on social networks. "I want to be a footballer, I am not to be a model, If I had been a model, I wouldn't be here every day in the sun wanting to do things. Some situations arise, but I want to achieve myself as a footballer. I am sincere, it hurts because not only am I, there are many women and not only in football, "he said in an interview with the newspaper ACE in May.

"They are women who have been fighting against all these stereotypes," said Olga Trujillo (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

These are just some examples of the comments and situations that abound in the Liga MX Femenil, as well as its footballers. "They are women who have been fighting against all these stereotypes, especially against machismo and everything that has to do with violence, ”said Olga.

“Even colleagues in the media said:‘ This League will last six months. Why do you think of women's football if you don't have sponsors, if you don't have followers? It will not work'. They gave a little help to the marketing that has been done for men's soccer, "he stressed.

Is there a specialized area or department?

Liga MX clubs do not have a department to deal with these issues (Photo: Twitter / @ChivasFemenil)

In late 2019, the men's U-17 squad in America performed a mockery of the feminist hymn "The rapist is you". The Azulcrema institution indicated that the protagonists would be sanctioned and that they would take courses on gender violence with the support of the National Institute for Women.

However, despite campaigns against violence against women, Liga MX clubs do not have a department where to deal with these issues. Infobae Mexico He contacted some teams and only got two responses.

In Atlético de San Luis It does not have an area, but all these issues are seen by Jaime Ernesto Pineda, the entity's security secretary. Instead, the Chivas de Guadalajara has a program called "TELL IT!" to deal with these issues.

Refering to Mexican Football FederationThere is no special area, as it all depends on the case that arises. For example, if a player denounces sexual harassment in her club, the Disiplinary Commission would be the one that would see the case, a director of the organization explained to Infobae Mexico.

This was the second part of the interview (the first can be read here) with the experts. The third and last part will be published this Thursday and will deal with the media in the coverage of women's football.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Three years after the birth of the Liga MX Femenil, wage inequality still stands

Who is Rubí Soto, the youth team of the Chivas de Guadalajara who signed the Villarreal of Spain

Cecilia Santiago, the goalkeeper of the PSV who seek to make way for Mexican women abroad

Desirée Monsivais' harsh words in the absence of interest in the MX Women's League during the quarantine