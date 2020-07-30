Liga MX will not disaffiliate Billy Álvarez, president of Cruz Azul, accused of organized crime and money laundering

Share it:

Liga MX will not disaffiliate Billy Álvarez (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

On Wednesday afternoon, various media reported an arrest warrant against Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, president of the Cooperativa La Cruz Azul and the soccer team. However, until this afternoon the Liga MX ruled on the information.

Through a statement, Liga MX gave its position regarding the situation of the celestial manager. In a first point, the organization stated that the investigation by the authorities is for his alleged illicit actions as a leader of the cement company.

The investigation initiated by the federal authorities is directed to Lic. Guillermo Héctor Álvarez Cuevas, in his capacity as legal representative of the La Cruz Azul Cooperative, and not to the Cruz Azul Football Club, according to what has been pointed out on several occasions and publicly by the authorities responsible for the subject

Liga MX statement on the case of Billy Álvarez (Photo: Liga MX)

This in relation to the different statements of Santiago Nieto, holder of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), one of the dependencies that takes the case. The other is the Investigation Unit in Operations with Illicit Resources, of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

In turn, Liga MX pointed out that "It will only act in case of accrediting the acts imputed to any of its members". This in accordance with the statutes and regulations that govern the organization's actions.

In addition, he clarified that, in compliance with its regulations, "At this time there is no procedure for disaffiliation of the President of the Cruz Azul Club, nor will it begin until the elements for it are presented."

Liga MX indicated that "it will only act in case of accrediting the acts imputed to any of its members" (Photo: Screenshot / Cruz Azul)

For this reason, the Liga MX will be attentive to the development of investigations and of the various stages of the process. Likewise, he reiterated his willingness to collaborate with the authorities if required.

So far, Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas has not been apprehended by the authorities. Even sources from the Cooperative informed Infobae Mexico they have not yet received a summons for the manager to appear before the control judge.

And it is that this Wednesday, local media reported that the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) issued an arrest warrant against the president of Cruz Azul.

Local media reported that the Attorney General's Office (FGR) issued an arrest warrant against the president of Cruz Azul (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

Ciro Gómez Leyva, driver of Image Group, assured this Wednesday that the agency issued the order for organized crime and money laundering. "He will go to the Almoloya Maximum Security Prison" , he noted on his Twitter account.

Omar Sánchez, driver of Formula Radio, detailed that an order was also issued to Mario Sánchez, CFO; Eduardo Borrell, Counsel; Víctor Manuel Garcés Rojo, former legal director; already Angel Junquera, external lawyer, all of them from the Cooperative.

Who gave more details was Javier Tejado Dondé, columnist for the newspaper The universal. The communicator noted that the FGR requested the order through the official letter 3/190/2020. "The arrest warrant was granted a few hours ago, by a federal judge in the State of Mexico," he noted in his column.

It is worth remembering that for several months the FIU has been investigating the Álvarez brothers and their brother-in-law Víctor Garcés. Investigations would involve United States agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for its acronym in English).

