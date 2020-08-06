Liga MX: Tigres vs Xolos and Pachuca vs Querétaro will start with the third day

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Tigers have scored 4 goals and received one so far in the tournament (Photo: EFE)



The third day of the tournament Opening 2020 of the Liga MX will begin this Thursday with the meeting between UANL Tigers and the Xolos of Tijuana, at 9:00 p.m. at the Caliente stadium in the border city.

The highest scoring team of the last 10 years in Mexican soccer, commanded by the Brazilian technical director Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, will seek to reach seven points out of nine disputed.

It should be remembered that they had a good debut on their visit to Aguascalientes when scoring 3 to 0 to Necaxa Rays; although in the last day the Tuzos del Pachuca they took the tie at the University stadium, five minutes from the end, to leave the score 1 to 1.

And it is that with a first level offensive, made up of the French André Pierre Gignac, the Chilean Eduardo Vargas, the Colombian Luis Quiñones and the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez, the Tigers are called again to be one of the big favorites to win the contest.

Tigres is one of the most uncomfortable rivals in the short history of Xolos de Tijuana (Photo: Special)

For their part, the Xolos have had a very uneven start, because they started well by beating local 3 to 1 at Atlas, but last weekend it was erased on the field of the Azteca stadium by the America who thrashed them 4-0.

That result has Tijuana as that of worst defense, tied with Mazatlán, Toluca and Atlas, which will try to change the Argentine coach Pablo Guede.

It is worth mentioning that Los Felinos have become a nightmare when it comes to visiting Tijuana, since there are 10 encounters registered at the border have come out on top five times, and only once were they defeated by the homeowners.

Both the Tuzos and the Roosters are in need of points (Photo: Special)

A couple of hours before Tuzos del Pachuca will receive at the Hidalgo stadium the White Roosters of Querétaro, with the purpose of obtaining his first victory in the tournament. On the first day they lost 2 to 1 against América and tied the Tigers over the final.

Meanwhile, Querétaro, under the command of the youngest strategist in Liga MX: Alex Diego, 35 years old, has suffered many casualties before starting the tournament. Like Pachuca, they have only earned one point.

Both meetings this Thursday will be transmitted just down the chain Fox Sports.

Rest of the day

The American leader will visit Necaxa on Friday and the Pumas UNAM, who together with the azulcremas are in perfect step, will receive Juárez FC on Sunday in the presentation of the two teams with two victories in two appearances.

Among the best duels of the day is Cruz Azul, who has not lost a game since January, in his stadium against the dangerous León. Likewise, that of champion Monterrey, at home against Santos Laguna, two duels that will involve four teams called to qualify for the top eight league.

Toluca will visit Mazatlán, on Friday, Puebla to Guadalajara, on Saturday, and Atlas to San Luis, on Sunday, in the other meetings of the weekend.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

A bullet in the head destroyed his dream: Salvador Cabañas, America's top scorer, turns 40

The moving story of Turkish Mohamed remembering the two promises he made to his son Faryd shortly before his death

Ricardo La Volpe could be arrested for alleged sexual harassment against Chivas employee