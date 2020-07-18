Liga MX: Tigres confirmed a new case of coronavirus and Necaxa could have an outbreak

Share it:

Tigres faced Mazatlán FC, which confirmed three positive cases, two of them were players. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

The tournament of the First division Mexican soccer will begin the next thursday july 24However, as that date approaches, more cases of coronavirus have been detected in the ranks of the teams that will participate. The most recent case occurred in the UANL Tigers, team that played against Cruz Azul in the semifinal of the Cup for Mexico and detected a person infected.

According to a statement issued by Liga MX, the case was confirmed after knowing the result of the 45 tests that were done to players and coaching staff on July 14, a day before facing the cement workers on the field of the Olympic University Stadium.

Those responsible for the Mexican league reported that the patient is asymptomatic and although they did not release the name of the feline player who tested positive, a few hours later it was his own Juan José Sánchez Purata, central defender of the club, who confirmed the news.

"I wanted to inform you that the positive case that came out there in the exams they gave us was me. I'm fine I wanted to share that I'm asymptomatic fortunately I'm isolated, I'm at home and following all the instructions they gave me, ”said the footballer in a video that he posted on his Twitter account.

Tigres players wearing face masks before the Cup semifinal in Mexico to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: Twitter @ TigresOficial)

In the post, the 22-year-old royal player invited his followers to raise awareness of risks that still exist around coronavirus infections and don't let your guard down, "to take care of ourselves"He stressed in the recording.

It is worth mentioning that on Wednesday, July 15, Sánchez Purata retweeted a photograph from the official account of Tigres in which he is seen on the field of the Ciudad Universitaria stadium with some of his teammates, everyone wearing face covers. He is the second confirmed case in the institution; the first was Francisco Meza.

However, it is relevant to remember that throughout the Cup for Mexico Coronavirus cases arose among the teams that participated in the contest, such as Mazatlán FC, which faced Tigres UANL on the second day and confirmed three infections last week two of them were players.

Although they have not confirmed the positive cases, Necaxa canceled its preparation match against Atlas for "causes of force majeure". (Dark Quarter)

Against this background, last week the Brazilian midfielder, Rafael Carioca, expressed his fear of the risk of contagion that transport to the parties implied, which were held at the Akron stadium, in Jalisco, and in Mexico City.

"We have family waiting for us at home. The League has to be a little flexible because we have children and a wife. We are afraid, the truth. It is difficult to wait in airports, this is not for money or for having a charter, it is a necessity, I think so and we have to fight for that, "said the footballer during a videoconference.

Another relevant case for the Mexican league is that of Necaxaclub that he would have identified at least eight people infected among his players and staff members, according to information from the sports media Record and Halftime, which reported that already are in isolation.

This would have been the reason why both the Rays and the Foxes of Atlas decided cancel the preparation match they had agreed to face the next Guard1anes 2020 tournament. Although neither of the two institutions has confirmed This, the Jaliscienses mentioned that the cancellation had been given by "Causes of force majeure".

