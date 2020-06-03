Liga MX: these are the clubs that have changed their headquarters in recent years

Share it:

Although the objective is economic, many times the changes do not turn out as expected (Photo: Special)

While the club removals at mexican football they are something that has been “normalized” over the years, especially in the last decade, they are a practice that began since the 1950s, when the Mars Sports Club he left Mexico City to go play a few kilometers south in the city of Cuernavaca, Morelos.

Background indicates that teams choose new places with greater potential for economic development, thus putting their history and identity, with the aim of making more profitable the sports company (club).

Such is the case of Monarchs Morelia and his arrival at Mazatlan, Sinaloa; a state with a GDP per capita of 150,760 pesos, while that of Michoacán is 113,115, according to data collected by the portal mexicocomovamos.mx.

However, the changes have not always been successful, even leading to economic and sports failure of the teams. We review the emblematic cases of recent years.

From Lobos to Bravos

Given the decline and lack of liquidity, Lobos accepted the offer of Ciudad Juárez, which currently competes in the Liga MX (Photo: Special)

The most recent case occurred for the Apertura 2019 tournament. The university team of the Benemérita Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) packed its bags to get to Juarez City, Chihuahua.

Los Lobos spent only one year on the maximum circuit, but in those months they could not compete with the Puebla Strip and its property was the one with the least assistance throughout the two tournaments.

In addition to this, the directive of FC Juarez argued that it was the only city of the five most populous in the country that I didn't have a club; well they became the FC Juárez Bravos.

2013, a "star" of franchises

Chiapas lost professional football in 2013, while Veracruz is one of the places that constantly buys its permanence (Photo: Special)

That year a series of movements were made in Liga MX between Jaguars of Chiapas, Roosters of Querétaro and the Tuneros de San Luis. In these changes, the most affected hobby was potosina, since they just achieve promotion.

The Gallos management acquired Chiapas and the San Luis team moved to Tuxtla Gutiérrez to give life to the Chiapas team. Given this, the potosinos saw how their club left the stadium Alfonso Lastras and a gap in his hobby.

On the other hand, Reboceros of La Piedad they managed to climb the sports route, but the small municipality of Michoacán did not have all the requirements requested to play in the First Division. This was taken advantage of by the politician and businessman Fidel Kuri, buying the franchise to return to the Veracruz Red Sharks; same team that six years later was disenrolled by Liga MX against lack of payments.

Goodbye to two historical of the capital

Atlante and Necaxa are one of the teams with the most history in Mexican soccer (Photo: Special)

In 2003, the Necaxa rays they left the Azteca stadium to go to Aguascalientes and become the “Hidrorayos”, where they have been for 17 years but with one of the lowest attendance rates in Liga MX.

In 2007, Atlante did the same to go to the heavenly city of Cancun, Quintana Roo, where in his debut tournament he was champion although then he also suffered with very low assists, bad results that caused his imminent decline in 2014.

The end of Toros Neza

Brazilian World Cup striker Bebeto wore the Toros Neza shirt at the age of 35 (Photo: File)

Neza's team it was one of the teams that most captivated fans in the late ninetiesBecause their color outside the rostrum and style of play on the court made them a leading team.

In 2002 the club descended and the club Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico, disappeared, because the franchise was sold to a businessman from Nuevo León, who sought to establish them in the municipality of Guadalupe, but did not obtain permission from Monterrey and Tigres.

A year later the franchise called Sparrowhawks of Nuevo Laredo They went down to the Second Division (third category) and also disappeared.

After 18 years, the Bulls are back now as Neza FC, who will compete for the first tournament of the Mexican Football League (LBM) and with the promise of "staying forever."

It is worth mentioning that, as “normal” as these changes may seem in Aztec football, FIFA condemns them.

The great organism is clear in the sense that a team should not be allowed to move up or down a category due to financial circumstances and not due to sporting merits. In other words, any entrepreneur has the right to buy a franchise in any division and give it the name they want, as long as do not expect a team to be transferred from one division to another.

