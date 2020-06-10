Liga MX: these are the changes to Mexican football that the Owners Assembly approved

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, announced the issues and agreements that were approved at the Owners Assembly (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

This Wednesday the owners of the Liga MX clubs met to deal with various topics on the agenda. They approved many changes in Mexican soccer, some more controversial than others.

At a press conference, Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, disclosed the issues and agreements that were approved in the Owners Assembly. In addition, he announced the return of Liga MX, both men's and women's.

Sale of White Roosters

Gabriel Solares' purchase of the White Roosters in Querétaro was announced (Photo: Mario Jasso / Cuartoscuro)

One of the controversial topics was the announcement of Gabriel Solares' purchase of the White Roosters in Querétaro. The manager pointed out that Grupo Caliente made the sale to the former manager of the Iron Colts of the Atlante.

Further, clarified the issue of promoter Greg Taylor in the participation of the Cancun club. Bonilla pointed out that he sent a letter, in which he clarified that he was part of the Querétaro group and has no relationship with player signings for two years.

"Mr. Greg Taylor is part of this directive and announces that it has been two years without operating any transfer or transfer. The possibility of being sanctioned in the event that this is not true is clarified, ”he reported.

Cruz Azul is not investigated

Guillermo Álvarez, president of Cruz Azul, was present at the Owners Assembly (Photo: Screenshot)

Guillermo Álvarez, president of Cruz Azul, was present at the Owners Assembly. This, in the middle of the investigation of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on him, his brother Alfredo Álvarez and Víctor Garcés.

On this topic, Enrique Bonilla commented that The Machine is not at risk of being disenrolled, The club is not subject to any investigation. "In the specific case of Cruz Azul, the club is not subject to investigation, it is one of the Cooperative companies and the specific case of Don Guillermo," explained the Liga MX president.

He has already shown his face and presents the evidence of discharge, at the time, when there is a definition, we can touch on the subject

Enrique Bonilla also commented on the UIF and Liga MX cooperation agreement.

"No, the authority is not investigating the Cruz Azul club, it is a separate issue, We have been holding business meetings, apart from that, we have had more. The one you mention is by Nieto and a server, we are talking about issues that benefit everyone and that we can make known to everyone in the near future. ”

Changes in the Liga MX Femenil

The women's category had some changes in the organization of its tournament (Photo: Rogelio Morales / Cuartoscuro)

The women's category had some changes in the organization of its tournament. Although it will not resemble that of the men's part, there are beneficial changes for the footballers that make up the 18 clubs.

The tournament will continue with the Regular Phase of 17 days and a Liguilla with eight classified clubs. In addition, it will begin on July 24 behind closed doors and a double date is planned for early next November.

One of the changes is that there will be no age restrictions and they will be able to hire players classified as older. Also, the minimum age will be 15 years, that is, born from January 1, 2005, and a Minor Rule will be added, reason why the clubs will have to fulfill 1,000 minutes in the field with soccer players born in 2001.

"There are changes to the rules in the Women's Championship such as Free age is established and the minimum age allowed will be 15-year-old players, although if in the last season there were already minor players, they will be allowed to register ”, indicated Enrique Bonilla.

Pending Cup Final

The dates of the final of the pending MX Cup are defined (Photo: Twitter / @CopaMx)

After the definitive suspension of Clausura 2020, the final of the Copa MX was pending between Rayados de Monterrey and Los Xolos de Tijuana.

The president of Liga MX explained that the Monterrey club announced that the first leg will take place on September 16 at the Caliente stadium in Tijuana. While the return will be held on the 23rd of the same month, at the home of the Rayados de Monterrey.

It should be remembered that the cupbearer tournament will be suspended in its 2020-2021 edition. This, to open space for the Mexican team and that it can fulfill its commitments that were pending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

The 2020 Apertura Tournament in Mexico will start on July 24: 12 teams will enter the league

"It was my turn, I still don't understand how": Rogelio Funes Mori tested positive for COVID-19

The day that Femexfut had to pay drug traffickers to recover Querétaro

Tigres announced the return of Alejandro Rodríguez, manager who got 8 titles