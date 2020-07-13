Liga MX presented the schedule of the Guard1anes 2020 Tournament

Share it:

Liga MX presented the schedule for the Guard1anes 2020 Tournament (Photo: Liga MX)

This Sunday, the Liga MX He presented the calendar for the following season. However, it did it in a different way than usual, since the name of the event will serve as recognition for the medical personnel that combat the new coronavirus.

In a transmission on their social networks, Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX, gave the name of the tournament. During these six months, the contest will be called Guard1anes 2020 instead of Apertura 2020.

"Today, within the framework of the calendar announcement of the next Liga BBVA MX tournament, we want to show solidarity, applaud and recognize those who have been our guardians"Said the manager.

Mazatlán FC, the new league team, will experience its first official match in its brief history and will do so at home (Photo: Liga MX)

He recalled that the start of the tournament will be without fans in the stands. "We have worked to comply with each of the health protocols approved at the national level, so that our football, the passion of millions of people in Mexico and the United States, can return as safely as possible ”, he added.

"Let the ball roll from June 23. Without a doubt, great news for everyone ”, Bonilla concluded.

The opening match will begin next Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 p.m. (all hours are in central Mexico time). Atlético de San Luis will receive the Braves of FC Juárez on the field of the Alfonso Lastras stadium.

The national classic will run until September 19 on Matchday 11 (Photo: Liga MX)

At the same time, Mazatlán FC, the new league team, will live its first official match and it will be local. It will take place on Friday, July 24 at 9:00 p.m. and will be measured against Puebla.

He national classic It will be until September 19 on day 11, where America will receive Chivas at the Azteca Stadium. Also, the classic young between the Eagles and Blue Cross there will be a date later, Sunday September 27.

He classic royal will take place on Saturday, September 26 at the Estadio de los Rayados. Furthermore, the classic tapatío It will be two weeks later at the Chivas Stadium, on Saturday, October 17, as part of day 14.

The young classic between the Eagles and Cruz Azul will live on Sunday, September 27 (Photo: Liga MX)

He capital classic It will be on October 3 at the Azteca Stadium. While Pumas The tournament will close against Cruz Azul at the Colossus of Santa Úrsula on Saturday, October 7.

It should be noted that in the Guard1anes 2020 will have two double days. These will be on date 4 (August 11 and 13), as well as on date 9 (September 8 and 9).

Liga MX also gave the dates of the Liguilla and they will be played between November 21 and 22. It is worth remembering that the Big Party will have a new format of repechage, where the top four finishers will be directly in the quarterfinals, while from place five to 12 their tickets will be played in a reclassification stage.

The classic Guadalajara will be at the Akron Stadium, on Saturday October 17 (Photo: Liga MX)

The Grand finale It will be held between December 10 and 13. However, this date may change if one of the finalists is the representative of Concacaf in the Club World Cup. These could be Cruz Azul, América and Tigres, since their participation in the confederation's Champions League, better known as "Concachampions", has not yet ended.

Finally, Liga MX highlighted that improvements will be made to the Azteca Stadium. For this reason, América and Cruz Azul will play their home games at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario from Mexico City until day 4.

If you want to consult the full calendar, you can click here.

