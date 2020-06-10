Liga MX presented its protocol for the return to competition in the epidemic of COVID-19

Share it:

The document clarifies doubts about the return of Mexican soccer during the "new normal" (Photo: Fernando García / Cuartoscuro)

Liga MX prepares its return to the pigs. Therefore, this Tuesday, the organization published the protocol for the return to the competitions, which details what the matches would be like, as well as the return to training.

Through a statement, Liga MX released a 31-page document for return to activities. The medical services of each club, federal government health authorities and the Medical Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) participated in its writing.

The document consists of a set of recommendations and measures that are intended to protect players, technical teams and managers. It is divided into four phases, "which will be implemented according to the times that the federal and local authorities" consider appropriate.

Liga MX presented its protocol for the return to competition on 31 pages (Photo: Liga MX)

The first phase is focused on player preparation before returning to training. A representative of each team "will watch over the activities that the players must carry out in their own homes".

“Reincorporation to the practice of sport in their homes is essential to prevent possible subsequent injuries. This program must be prepared by the Club's physical trainer and sent to all the players every day in the afternoon, so that the following morning it can be carried out. It should have an approximate duration of one hour, ”says the document.

In phase two are the steps to follow the individual training on the court, as it happened in various leagues around the world. At this stage, only six footballers will be able to attend the facilities.

The Liga MX will carry out tests to all the members of the teams (Photo: Twitter @atlasfc)

Also, to players, coaching staff, medical team and members of the club they will be tested for COVID-19. It should be noted that this action has already begun in various Mexican soccer teams for several weeks.

"One day before training the list of players and people who will be able to access will be drawn up to the Club and to the field during training, clearly indicating the time when each of them must arrive and access, ”the document explains.

In phase three there are guidelines for conducting group training, prior to the reactivation of the competition. "Among other elements, the document establishes the conditions that the players must maintain during the concentration stage at the Club's facilities," the statement explains.

There is still no final date for the start of Opening 2020 (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



If you train on the Club's facilities, you can already use locker rooms keeping the distance between the players' seats.

The last phase is the most awaited by fans, as it marks the actions that will prevail in the return to matches. This includes criteria such as restrictions on greetings between players and on celebrations in case of scoring.

"This phase will begin when the LIGA MX sets a date and schedule for official games," said the document.

The Liga MX highlighted restrictions on the coexistence of fans with soccer players (Photo: Jorge Núñez / EFE)

Further, Liga MX highlighted restrictions on the coexistence of fans with soccer players. "It is recommended during the validity of the four phases the restriction of contacts between players and fans," he explained.

So, the autograph signatures, selfies and other elements of pre-pandemic life will be suspended as the fight against the coronavirus progresses. This, noted the league, "as a protection measure for both athletes and fans."

By last, Each club already has a copy of the protocol in their hands. In addition, each institution may increase the protection measures indicated if it deems it appropriate.

