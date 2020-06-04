Liga MX: Leones Negros asked Yon de Luisa for the keys to acquire a place in the First Division

Share it:

The Black Lions descended in 2015 from Liga MX on goal difference (Photo: Instagram / leonesnegrosoficial)

The Black Lions of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) want to be from First division, since after the disappearance of the AscensoMX for an Expansion League, his chances of climbing in a sporty way have been buried.

Given this, this Wednesday Alberto Castellanos, president of the club, sent a letter to Yon de Luisa, head of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), to request answers on lack of possibilities to acquire certification to occupy the 19th place of the Liga MX for the tournament Opening 2020.

This document was shared through the university team's social networks:

"Dear President Yon de Luisa: We have done everything necessary to represent the University of Guadalajara in an exemplary manner, fulfilling our obligations, unfortunately we feel that all doors are being closed to us . I ask him with all respect. Is Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara a non grata institution for Mexican soccer? What are the type of investors or institutions that are looking to end the timeshare or expand Liga MX? Do you as president believe that the Black Lions project is an option for Liga MX? If not, what does it take to be considered? ”Asked the director of the UdeG.

(Screenshot: Twitter / LeonesNegrosCF)

In the letter they remember the student hobby that the UdeG has, in addition to the infrastructure, such as playing at the local Jalisco stadium, with a capacity of more than 60,000 attendees.

He also asked for the keys to acquire a certificate of affiliation, because the president of Liga MX, Enrique Bonilla, has changed the discourse in a couple of opportunities.

" There is the interest of 3 groups of investors to partner with our institution to bring the team to the Mx League and he said he would check with the clubs that are in timeshare and the options of places 19 and 20 "

In addition, Castellanos stressed that the university team hopes that Sports achievements are rewarded for the successes of the Ascent teams and to be punished for poor sports results.

“We are not afraid of competition and we consider it fair that those who do things well be rewarded in sport and those who, according to the established rules, are punished. We have obtained the award for being the best team in Ascent and also the punishment even without being the worst team in the Mx League in the 2014-15 season , we descended due to goal difference, since our percentage and that of the Puebla Club were the same, those were the rules and we abided by it, ”reads.

Alberto Castellanos, president of Leones Negros and rector of the University of Guadalajara (Photo: University of Guadalajara)

On the other hand, he did not leave the opportunity to criticize the case of Monarchs Morelia and its transferred to Mazatlan, Sinaloa, where the state government acquired the franchise and was able to get professional football through big shots.

This is how Lions goes one step further in the fight, the same one in which until now it has been accompanied by clubs like Roadrunners of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas and Deer of merida, who intend to go all the way, even though they will be participating in the new Expansion League.

