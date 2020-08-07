Liga MX: Facundo Waller, the “jewel” of Uruguayan soccer that will play with the Pumas of UNAM

Share it:

Waller faced Mexico at the Pan American Games in 2019 (Photo: Special)

After the incorporation of the experienced goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, the Cougars of the UNAM they already have their second booster for the tournament Opening 2020. It's about the midfielder Facundo Waller, who is selected youth of Uruguay.

So what confirmed this Thursday through social networks his former club Colonia Square, who fired him and wished him luck on his way through the Liga MX.

Today's transfer of Facundo Waller to Mexican soccer was confirmed, where he will defend the colors of Pumas. The Patablanca family wishes you the best of luck Facu

In interview for the portal Halftime, Carlos Manta, president of the Plaza Colonia club pointed out that the 23-year-old footballer will loan with the blue auria for a year with option to purchase.

He added 4 goals wearing the Plaza Colonia shirt (Screenshot: Twitter / PlazaColonia)

His arrival at the Mexico City this weekend, in order to join the University institution as soon as possible and be at the disposal of the Argentine strategist Andrés Lillini in the Matchday 5 in the visit of Pumas before Mazatlán FC.

Facundo Waller is now considered as one of the "jewels" of charrúa football, since he has already been selected a national of his country, since the Sub 17 to Sub 20 category.

He even highlighted how one of the most important elements of the U-20 World Cup held in Korea in 2017, in which Uruguay obtained fourth place, an event in which wore the captain's badge.

It is worth mentioning that they were also selected on that campus Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancurplayers today Real Madrid and of the Juventus, respectively.

He will be on loan with PUMAS for a year with an option to purchase (Photo: Twitter / YairMolinarrow)

"Facundo Waller alternated with Bentancur, who is playing for Juventus and Valverde who is playing for Real Madrid. That was Uruguay's midfield. Facundo was the captain of the team, Betancur, Valverde was in the midfield, ”said Carlos Manta.

In accordance with Matías Rosa, technical director of his former team, the young midfielder is left-handed and although most of the games in which he has had action, he has done it right in the center of the field, he can also play as a left back. This was indicated in an interview for TUDN:

He is a modern midfielder, it is difficult to gather as many characteristics in a midfielder as he does because the offensive midfielder has more vocation for attack and it costs him more routes to form the defensive block. Facundo has both, the change of orientation and the filtered ball

Pumas won its first two games with great performances by Argentine striker Juan Ignacio Dinenno (Photo: EFE)



He also noted that he was close to playing in European football until a few days ago, but the negotiations were truncated, so he decided to take the opportunity of the University club

The player has been in many negotiations, always with very important teams and for different reasons things have not materialized. He was being psychologically affected by the fact that a number of opportunities were thwarted. He was about to go to South America and Europe (…) But, luckily for the player, it came true (with Pumas) and we are all very happy

Pumas currently remains in the second place from the general table with six units, only for under the america who occupies the first place for goal difference.

