Liga MX: clubs would lose revenue due to the lack of sale of beer in the stadiums

Clubs would lose income due to the lack of sale of beer in the stadiums (Photo: Fernando Carranza / Cuartoscuro)

Little by little the way begins for the return to the fields in Mexican soccer. However, the looming economic crisis in sports could be costly for club revenues.

In interview with ESPNJorge Badillo Nieto, consultant in marketing and strategic sports communication, commented that "The lack of sale of these (tickets, food and drink) will be an affectation, because it is an income that will not be received and some manage it as a loss ”.

However, he was not encouraged to give an estimated number of these losses. "There is no fixed number for each club and the calculation is different in each case, due to the capacity of stadiums and attendance rates vary".

Liga MX could return to the capital on June 15 (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

If we could give a percentage at a general level per club, it could be 5 to 12 percent depending on each team.

He explained that in order to mediate the economic impact, the teams will need a different planning. "Clubs will now require a strict financial policy and financial planning will be based on new criteria, variables and scenarios given the situation"he opined.

Badillo Nieto pointed out that there was already an antecedent for the clubs to have a plan for this situation, since there is the H1N1 influenza epidemic. "It is a second wake-up call, because at the end of February and the beginning of March it seemed that the sports industry had not learned the lesson of 2009 with influenza ”, express.

The teams, in order to mediate the economic impact, will need a different planning (Photo: Hilda Ríos / Cuartoscuro)

“Although the time we had to quarantine was not so aggressive, It was not like now and it was a different context than what the consequences are, but it had already been called to attention and clubs and organizations should have already taken note ”he asserted.

The marketing expert also pointed out that there will be economic losses in the sale of jerseys and souvenirs of the teams. "The sale of official shirts and articles and not only clothing, but other products represent a much lower percentage, compared to other items such as sponsorships, broadcasting, club sales. The sale of t-shirts is lower than the income from the box office, "he said.

He indicated that there may be a change in the sports clothing and footwear industryWell, perhaps, he said, it is not profitable to launch designs every season. "It seems that it does not happen, because in some popular internet sites for design and t-shirts it is the time that they filter and generate notes on what the new collections will be," he added.

The stadiums would be at the height of their capacity until the traffic light is yellow (Photo: Crisanta Espinosa / Cuartoscuro)

“This hints that the brands have a planning of several months or a year back. Maybe it is too late to get this situation out and that is why new collections are presented, especially because there is investment, designers are paid, art designers and it is a job, "he concluded.

And this that lSoccer stadiums in Mexico could open up to 50 percent of their capacity until the contagion light is yellow. This was explained by Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, head of the General Directorate of Health Promotion, at a press conference.

“(The traffic light) we have already taken with the professional sports authorities in our country. Specific protocols are being written and generated to safeguard sports professionals, technical bodies and all those who participate in sports activities, "added the official.

