Liga MX: Chivas del Guadalajara and their eternal struggle with indiscipline

“Chicote” Calderón, Alan Pulido, “Chofis” López and Uriel Antuna (Photo: Special)

As well as the Chivas del Guadalajara is one of the most popular and historic teams in the Liga MX, It is also one of the schools with greater indiscipline. And it is that in recent years they have monopolized the covers of the media by scandals and not so much for his good performances on the court.

For sample, the video that circulated this Friday night on social networks, where the forward appears Alexis Vega and the midfielder Uriel Antuna in a celebration birthday with mariachis and bottle of alcohol in full health contingency for him COVID-19, and only 48 hours after your visit to Toluca to face the Red Devils, in a match corresponding to matchday 6 of Guardians 2020.

ANTUNA and VEGA. Celebrating the Brujo’s birthday.

In this regard, directive of the rojiblanco club reported this Saturday through a statement that both players will be separated from the squad indefinitely and they will be creditors to a economic fine.

However, this is just one example of the long case list in which the figures of the “Sacred Flock” have been involved in some scandal, either for one party night and alcohol, or appear in magazines of the heart.

Eduardo Javier Lopez

At 25, he is already a footballer with recurring indiscipline (Photo: Special)

“La Chofis” has been protagonist of various incidents. The last was the past may 17th when a video of him and his partner was released attending a party, without a mask or keeping a healthy distance. It is worth mentioning that Jalisco is one of the entities where the authorities have called the population to take extreme precautions.

In May 2018, when the team was in full swing crisis and with the recent dismissal of the Argentine coach Matias Almeyda, a video of the 25-year-old midfielder was released in a pool with several topless women and glasses with what appears to be alcohol.

Although these acts have not brought serious penalties, the “Chofis” has been harshly criticized both by hobby and by analysts, due to its low game and its obvious lack of physical condition.

Christian Calderón and Uriel Antuna

While Calderón sang with the musical group, Antuna was aired for alleged infidelity (Photo: Special)

Halfway through the tournament Closing 2020 (which ended up being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and a few hours after Guadalajara was defeated 2 a 1 por Blue Cross, “Whip” Calderon was captured at the Ameca Fair, Jalisco, where he was enjoying the concert of The Unforgettable Agua de la Llave Band.

The next day the 23-year-old left-back couldn’t finish training with his team, apparently by stomach discomfort.

For its part, the same night a magazine evidenced Uriel Antuna in inconvenient condition at a party and apparently flirting with another woman who was not his partnerbut an actress.

Hedgardo Marin

Without going into details, Chivas separated Marín, but a newspaper announced his serious fault (Photo: Special)

In March 2018, under the command of “Pelado” Almeyda, the board decided to separate the defender from the squad Hedgardo Marin, today a player for the Braves of Ciudad Juárez.

According to the newspaper Record, The reason was that Marín committed an indiscipline to the supposedly admit a woman to the concentration hotel prior to the herd’s duel against Santos Laguna.

Alan Pulido

Alan Pulido crashed his car after attending a concert (Photo: Special)

Today goal scorer in MLS with him Sporting de Kansas City, The 29-year-old forward was a very media player due to his time at Chivas, either due to confrontations with commentators on social networks or for appearing in rapper video clips.

However, in October 2017 suffered a bulky crash at the stroke of midnight in the city of Guadalajara, after attending a concert of the urban music performer Bad Bunny.

its Audi R8, valued at more than 2.5 million pesos, was thrown due to the blow and collided again; was declared as total loss due to the mishap. Polished and everyone involved, they were unharmed.

