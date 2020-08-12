Liga MX: after doping case, Víctor “Pocho” Guzmán will have a second chance with the Tuzos del Pachuca

Share it:

Despite having emerged in the Chivas quarry, Guzmán lived his best tournaments with those of Hidalgo (Photo: Twitter / Tuzos)

After being eight months outside of professional football, Victor “Pocho” Guzmán you can finally return to the courts with the Tuzos del Pachuca for this tournament Opening 2020 of the MX League. This was reported by the club through a statement on its Twitter account

And it is that the midfielder was disabled in January this year, a few weeks after signing with the Chivas del Guadalajara, after having given positive to a drug test what did he do in 2019, when he was still wearing the Tuzos shirt.

According to various sports media, then an alleged alkaloid, an addictive and toxic, derived from Coca leaves, with narcotic and euphoric effects, which are used in medicine as an anesthetic and vasoconstrictor.

This caused the Chivas will return the 25-year-old player to the Hidalgo team, taking advantage of the transfer by USD 10 million It had not been completed, and the player went to the "ice box" in which he applied other tests to separate himself from this exam.

(Screenshot: Twitter / Tuzos)

Since then Victor lived complicated moments, as train separately in public spaces and be erased of commercial campaigns with sponsors.

Faced with his suspension, "Pocho" decided to stay with his family in the municipality of Tonalá, Jalisco. There he immediately began to physically work on the National Park "Barranca de Huentitán", where did trekking, in an exercise lasting more than an hour to go down and up approximately 4.5 kilometers through cobbled roads and curves. It was even identified by fans frequently and were supportive.

However, with the pandemic of COVID-19, public access to the park was closed in its entirety, so Victor continued working out at home and on your own. Fortunately, at all times he had the support of Grupo Pachuca who kept him a full salary.

This is how the national team also confessed this Tuesday in an interview for the chain Fox Sports:

Thank God the deadline set by the authorities has already passed, but my open investigation will continue and I will continue to collaborate with substantial help. As of today I can join the Pachuca Group

He played some friendly matches with Chivas, but the club canceled his signing (Photo: Special)

The ‘Pocho’ commented on what remains to be accomplished after overcoming this dark chapter in his career as a footballer:

I have to do social work to continue contributing. My deadline was met because I always did my part and I have always given more proof of what happened, I am free from anything

He assured that he was not entirely professional about this doping situation: "One of the mistakes was that I was not one hundred percent professional 24 hours a day, that's what we are working on to try to help more people and footballers to take care of what surrounds us and one is exposed as an athlete."

In addition, he assured that despite the lack of competitiveness is in good shape and will not disappoint to the Pachuca fans.

I'm fine, I've trained and in Pachuca the altitude helps, that helps my performance. You will see. I think that to be one hundred percent physically and soccer, I would need about 15 days

Currently, the player will be in medical and physical conditioning tests to be ready for his return to activity, so for now he has the backing of the club and is expected to be registered soon to be at the technician's orders Paulo pezzolano, who on Tuesday night spoke about it after the defeat 1 to 0 at home before Lion, in game of day three:

We are happy that he is enabled, that he can start training with us. We give it as a high-quality reinforcement, he has a goal, is dynamic and wants to train and integrate

