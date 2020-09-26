Life of Slime 2: The long-awaited second season will debut on Crunchyroll on January 5th

The announcement in May of the postponement of the second season of the anime Vita da Slime it had left the fans of Fuse’s opera deeply disappointed, and the total absence of updates and information in these 4 months only made the wait worse. However, the final release date has finally been revealed.

It was Crunchyroll’s official Twitter account that confirmed that we can continue to follow the fun and wacky adventures of Satoru Mikami and his companions starting in January 5, 2021, when the second season will debut on the popular streaming site.

In addition to a new, fantastic, illustration depicting all the main characters, which you can find at the bottom of the page, has been confirmed the return of the original voice actors who took part in the first season described on Crunchyroll as follows: “Employee Mikami Satoru is killed by an anonymous killer, and is reborn in an alternate world. However, he discovers that he has been reborn as a Slime! Inserted in this new world with the name of Rimuru, he begins his mission: create a world capable of welcoming any race.”

Recall that the second season will consist of at least 24 episodes, and waiting for more information we leave you at the first trailer of Vita da Slime 2.