Life is a drink, the new from Banda Los Sebastianes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mazatlan Sinaloa.- The Mazatlan group led by Armando Celis, "El Chocomilk" released this April 16 their new single, titled Life in a drink. In the context of the quarantine experienced by the Covid-19 coronavirus, the group released their first single from 2020 on YouTube, Instragram, Facebook and other music platforms.

The band behind the success Through the glass He recorded the video clip of his new single in a pantheon, which Armando Celis and some of the musicians of the band arrive to sing the single in front of the grave of a being who came forward on the road. Accompanied by a bottle of beer, "El Chocomilk" nostalgically continues with the lyrics of the piece, which was also included in the video clip so that the public can quickly learn it.

As for work, the Latin Grammy 2019 winning group in the Best Band Music Album category announced in late March that it would postpone its scheduled dates for April. "Continuing with the preventive health measures, we want to inform you that the events scheduled for the month of April are postponed, we hope to be with you soon #YoMeQuedoEnCasa", reads the publication shared in the publication on the social networks of the band.









With a big heart. This April 18 the group also made public its interest in helping those in need and giving back a little of the good that the public has given them with noble action. In a video posted on Instagram, Celis is seen along with Rafael Kelly and Andrés Padillas, the other two vocalists of the band, as well as some of the musicians of the same, arriving at the Mazatlán nursing home to give some groceries.

>

In the publication Armando Celis explains that they respectfully make the donation and invite other fellow musicians and groups to help those who need it most in these difficult times in the face of the pandemic and quarantine of the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

Previously. A few days ago the launch of the theme was also announced on social networks 40 days, a song made to bear this time for which we are. In the piece José Ángel Ledesma, “El Coyote” joins his voice to that of Max Peraza, Armando Celis, “El Chocomil” band leader Los Sebastianes; Eladio Flores, “El Loquito del Rancho”, and for the first time with Mazatlan vlogger Katia Morales, ‘Katia Vlogs’.