Lidia Ávila, from OV7, converts to the roof of her house in Acapulco before COVID-19

Lidia Ávila, singer and member of the musical group OV7, lives days of confinement in her house next to her family due to the quarantine of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and converts to the roof of her residence in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico .

So is. Lidia Ávila spends incredible moments with her family at home and respects the confinement that is experienced everywhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The famous singer of OV7 installs a swimming pool on the roof of her house and enjoys it next to her husband and children.

So our weekend, have a nice week, "writes Lidia herself in the title of the photograph she places on Instagram and where she appears with her family.

And Lidia's followers immediately respond to her Instagram post.

That beautiful. I love how you live without appearances or stereotypes. A real family "," I thought that only here in Merida we made those swimming pools "," How beautiful everyone, cheers. "

Lidia has achieved national and international success by joining OV7, and with her has toured the Mexican Republic and the United States on several occasions.









Personally, she has been married to plastic surgeon Isaac De Hita since July 2012.

