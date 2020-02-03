         'Libertad': Bebe stars in the teaser of Enrique Urbizu's bandit series for Movistar +

Share it:

Movistar + has already started filming the new series directed by Enrique Urbizu, which he has baptized as'Freedom'. A bandit drama set in the early nineteenth century which they define as an "untamed and wild" series. Something that they have tried to transmit in a small teaser trailer.

Having the team of scriptwriters of 'Gigantes', Miguel Barros and Michel Gaztambide, In 'Libertad' we moved to 1807 and we know the story of La Llanera (Bebe), a woman who has been in prison for 17 years with her son Juan (Jason Fernández), born in captivity:

A woman nicknamed La Llanera leaves prison after 17 years. During her confinement, she has been sitting every year in the vile club and pardoned at the last moment. His son Juan was born in the cell and does not know his father, the famous bandolier Lagartijo. Mother and son will try to live the freedom that has been denied so many years while they are persecuted by gangs of bandits and shotguns of the Governor. Lagartijo, Aceituno and the Governor look for La Llanera, but they also look for each other. In nineteenth-century Spain there is no place for everyone, much less for traitors.

First images of 'Freedom'

In the cast we find Isak Férriz as Aceituno, Xabier Deive as LizardJorge Suquet as John, Sofía Oria as Reina, Luis Callejo as El Gobernador and Pedro Casablanc as Don Anastasio among many others.

'Freedom' will consist of five fifty minute episodes each and still has no release date. Given that the shooting will last about fifteen weeks, I imagine we will have to wait, at least, until next fall.