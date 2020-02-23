 Liam Neeson says no more Star Wars or Batman movies

Share it:

The actor Liam Neeson He has always been closely linked to the genre of action movies, and in fact he worked on movies like "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and in the Batman trilogy of Chris Nolan as the villain Ra’s Al Ghul, especially in “Batman Begins” well in "The Dark Knight Rises" It was more like a cameo. However, at 67, although still linked to action movies, and that is not coming back for sagas like Batman or Star Wars, also in his usual rejection of franchises.

In a recent interview with ET, Liam Neeson was asked if he would be interested in returning to the superhero genre, referring to his role as al Ghul, and acknowledges being closed in band to superhero movies.

I will be honest with you, no. I'm not. I'm really not a big fan of the genre. I think it's Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and technical achievements and things, something I admire, but I have no desire to go to the gym for three hours every day to get muscular to get into a velcro suit with a cape.

The Oscar nominee for “Schindler's List” acknowledges that he learned a lot from his work in ‘The phantom menace’ and to work with the CGI, but at the same time he declares that he is happy that it was his only Star Wars movie.

I admire the actors and I know some who do it, and they do it in a fantastic way. It is not my gender, it really is not. The first Star Wars, I was in it, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed it, because it was novel and that was new. He acted with tennis balls, which in the end were going to be little hairy creatures and that. That was interesting, in terms of acting, to try to make it seem real, but that was the last thing. It is quite tiring.

