Liam Hemsworth will star in Most Dangerous Game in Quibi

If you had not yet heard of Quibi, His name will soon start ringing. This new platform Short videos designed to watch only from the mobile will be launched in April and is accumulating a catalog of the most interesting. Spielberg himself is creating a horror series for this new name that wants to join the car of the platforms of streaming. And now the one of Liam Hemsworth.

It will be in a series of action and suspense entitled 'Most Dangerous Game ' where we will see little Hemsworth accompanied by Christoph Waltz, as Deadline picks up. In this new bet of Quibi we will follow the steps to the two stars in a thriller of action that "explores how far one is able to go to fight for his life and his family."

"Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game in which he soon discovers that he is not the hunter, but the prey "says the synopsis.



Nick Santora He is in charge of writing the series, which still has no release date or trailer, but a first promotional poster What do you have on these lines? The director of 'Mad Men', Phil Abraham, is behind the cameras. And CBS TV Studios in production. Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke and Natasha Bordizzo complete the cast.