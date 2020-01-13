Liam Hemsworth has found love again (and we have the photos that confirm it)

Share it:

We still have a little broken heart from the breakup of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, but they seem to be handling this situation very well. Ok, at first, the Australian actor was the worst unemployed, because he had to bear to see his ex remake his life from minute 1. In case you don't remember, we will tell you what happened: while Miley began her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter (which did not last long, it must also be said), poor Liam 'fled' to Australia to rely on his own in these complicated moments. But now he has decided that he is already well, that he will turn the page (well done!), And go if he is. First he was related to Maddison Brown, but his thing did not work. Well, now there is another girl in her life and unfortunately, we are not. The lucky one is Gabriella Brooks, an Australian model of 23 years, and we have the photos that confirm their courtship.

We are not sure when they started dating, or how they met, but there is something we know for sure, and that is that they look great together. Recently the couple was caught in Bryron bay (Australia) spending a most romantic afternoon on the beach. Can they be more cuquis?

The photos that confirm the relationship of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

This relationship advances by leaps and bounds: Gabriella already knows Liam's parents! The official presentation was last December, and according to a source close to the actor, his parents found it phenomenal and are delighted with it. Something very different happened with Miley, because according to her ex-sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, Liam "deserved better."

Will it be the final?