Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus officially finalize their divorce

The news of his breakup last August came by surprise to break everyone's heart. Only eight months after becoming a husband and wife, Liam Hemsworth Y Miley Cyrus They decided to take separate paths and say goodbye to ten years of relationship with their many comings and goings. Well, now it is a reality: we are very sorry for this, but the couple signed the divorce papers Only a few hours ago, so there is no going back.

Luckily for them, it has been a quick divorce and it has helped a lot that they had no children. What they did have was many, many pets (15 nothing less), which Miley has stayed. In addition, the couple wanted to avoid surprises and before getting married they signed an agreement whereby the separation of goods It was perfectly defined.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now officially 'single'

In this way, Liam and Miley return to recover their status as singles after having reached a agreement last december. Well, the single thing is relative, because both have already remade their lives. In the case of the singer, she tried it with Kaitlynn Carter and they had a fleeting summer romance. Now he seems to be the happiest with Cody Simpson. Nobody gave a hard for them, but there they are.

It cost Liam a little more, but the actor has regained the desire to fall in love again. After a failed relationship with Maddison Brown, the Australian is dating model Gabriella Brooks. A romance that is carrying very discreetly, the truth (unlike Miley, who does not stop uploading photos with Cody).