Entertainment

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus officially finalize their divorce

January 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The news of his breakup last August came by surprise to break everyone's heart. Only eight months after becoming a husband and wife, Liam Hemsworth Y Miley Cyrus They decided to take separate paths and say goodbye to ten years of relationship with their many comings and goings. Well, now it is a reality: we are very sorry for this, but the couple signed the divorce papers Only a few hours ago, so there is no going back.

Luckily for them, it has been a quick divorce and it has helped a lot that they had no children. What they did have was many, many pets (15 nothing less), which Miley has stayed. In addition, the couple wanted to avoid surprises and before getting married they signed an agreement whereby the separation of goods It was perfectly defined.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now officially 'single'

In this way, Liam and Miley return to recover their status as singles after having reached a agreement last december. Well, the single thing is relative, because both have already remade their lives. In the case of the singer, she tried it with Kaitlynn Carter and they had a fleeting summer romance. Now he seems to be the happiest with Cody Simpson. Nobody gave a hard for them, but there they are.

READ:  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is updated with new maps and a game mode

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-CINEMA-AVENGERS-Cinema-entertainment

VALERIE MACONGetty Images

It cost Liam a little more, but the actor has regained the desire to fall in love again. After a failed relationship with Maddison Brown, the Australian is dating model Gabriella Brooks. A romance that is carrying very discreetly, the truth (unlike Miley, who does not stop uploading photos with Cody).

Well now yes, we can conclude The culebron the story between Liam and Miley.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.