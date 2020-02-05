General News

 Lia McHugh acknowledges that filming Eternals has been “the experience of my life”

February 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Lia McHugh at the presentation of Eternals (2020) at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con

The end of filming of "Eternals" It seems a reality and now we have to wait for the launch of the first trailer – which according to the deadlines of Marvel Studios could arrive by April approximately. Now that the actors have finished their work as such in the film, although there is additional photography, they can talk a little more about their shooting experience, as has happened to the young actress Lia McHugh, which is currently promoting the premiere of the horror movie “The Lodge”.

The actress after the Sprite character has commented on how overwhelming the experience of the film was but the spectacular scale of the project.

Oh my God, every day was a surprise. It was complete madness. The budget and level (of production) are exaggerated in many things, and the people I worked with were amazing. I had a great time in London. I had to explore a lot and travel, like the Canary Islands and roll on cliffs and volcanoes. It was the experience of my life. I had the best experience in that movie and, my God, I can't wait to see the final product, because when you're shooting that, you need a lot of special effects and things and so you really don't get to see the full scale and all that together until you see the final edition and I'm very excited.

The actress continued to describe the experience of acting alongside some of the biggest stars in Hollywood and how useful her costumes were when it came to bringing a fantastic world to life. That comfort of the suit was already recently commented also by Kumail Nanjiani.

It makes it easier when everyone is in their costumes and really acting like their characters and helps us all and basically conditions all the reactions and the scenarios that were happening. And it's amazing when we put on the costumes and see us all, we are all in tune. Oh my god, I was hallucinating.

The film about Marvel's Eternal will hit theaters on November 6 of this 2020.

READ:  Intense thriller at the service of a spectacular staging

Via information | Comic book

