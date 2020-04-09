         LG shows how the design of its next mobile will be with "tactile perfection"

Share it:

The launch date for the next LG mobile is approaching. And the manufacturer has decided to completely redefine its design line, all in his own words: LG has presented the first sketches of what its next great smartphone will be like. Of course, it does not seem to be so innovative.

LG is one of the few renowned manufacturers that has not yet presented its most important range of phones for 2020. We do not know which one will definitely be chosen as it is not certain that the brand will continue with the 'G' line, but we do know where the design of the smartphone will go. And it has been LG itself who has shared it: the next smartphone will bet on symmetry, the curved screen and the multiple vertical rear cameras.

LG bets on the curved screen and symmetry

There are two sketches that the Korean brand has shown. In both drawings you can see a phone with very smooth edges with a curved screen without reaching the end (it does not seem 'waterfall'), an element that LG had not yet introduced in its phones despite manufacturing OLED panels. The cleanliness of the design is notorious, also the use of the front. We do not know if the screen will have a cutout in the form of a tab or 'notch', what LG has been using so far, or will bet on the hole in the panel for the selfie camera. To bet on one, we would say the second.

In LG's words, its new design language is minimalist and natural. His visual factor "differs from industry trends"and has symmetry in the curves for the front and rear faces. The future mobile will have triple rear camera with the appearance of "raindrops" (a large camera separated from smaller cameras and the LED flash). The angles are banished from the design to make the phone not only more attractive to the eye, but also more pleasant to the touch. As LG dictates in the title, your future smartphone will have "visual elegance" Y "tactile perfection"All very poetic.

We do not know when LG will present its mobile future, we do know the rumored date: May 15. The name is expected to stop being the 'G', so the LG G9 may not exist. In addition, the design chosen for the phone will be the basis for the rest of the catalog that will come behind, a design that does not seem very different from what is currently seen in the high-end either. We will see if LG really manages to surprise.

More information | LG