Lewis Hamilton's harsh response to Bernie Ecclestone's outrageous comments on racism

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most active athletes in the fight against racism (REUTERS / Edgar Su)

The death of George Floyd, the African-American citizen who was assassinated on May 25 by a former member of the Minneapolis police, put cases of abuse and racism against the black community at the center of the world scene. It generated so much impact that the sport was no stranger to what happened and great protagonists of different sports such as LeBron James, the NBA star, and Lewis Hamilton they became an essential part of the continuing fight for racial inequality in the United States and the rest of the world.

In this scenario, in the last hours, the British pilot returned to use his social networks to respond to a misguided statement issued by Bernie Ecclestone in a recent note that was made by the chain CNN. When consulted by the "Hamilton project", the brand-new initiative that the six-time Formula 1 champion created to promote diversity in motorsports, the former top honcho from the top flight responded: "In many cases, black people are more racist than white people".

After reading Ecclestone's repugnant comments, it was Hamilton himself who used his Instagram to target the CEO who left F1 in early 2017. “I don't know where to start this time. I am very sad and disappointed to read these comments. Bernie is out of sports and from a different generation, but this is exactly what's wrong: ignorant and rude comments that show us how far we need to go as a society for true equality"Wrote the 35-year-old pilot.

Lewis Hamilton's message on his Instagram account

“It makes sense to me now that nothing was said or done to make our sport more diverse or to take on the racist abuse I have suffered throughout my career. If someone who has managed the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the problems that we blacks deal with every day, how can we expect all the people who work below it to understand? This starts at the top ”, added Hamilton in his long writing that went up to the story format.

In the recent interview that he gave to the North American chain, Ecclestone stated that the idea of ​​the multiple F1 champion is "Completely stupid" about his intention to knock down statues of historical figures who have had racist attitudes.

“Now, the time for change has come. I will not stop pressing to create an inclusive future for our sport, with equal opportunities for all. Also to create a world that gives equal opportunities to minorities. I will continue to use my voice to represent those who do not have it and to speak for those who do not have as much representation, to give the possibility of having an opportunity in our sport, ”Lewis closed his release after the statements of the 89-year-old man and that drove F1 for decades.

Ecclestone was a man who dominated F1 organization for decades until 2017 (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

