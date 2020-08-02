Lewis Hamilton takes over Formula 1 and will start from pole at the British GP: Hora, TV y califaciones

Share it:

The British driver Lewis Hamilton returned to position himself as the best classified during the previous sessions and obtained a new "pole" in the Formula 1 World Championship, number 91 on his meter and the seventh for him at the Silverstone circuit, where this Sunday will seek his seventh victory.

Perhaps there is no more motivating framework for the Mercedes driver than the British Grand Prix. Despite not hearing sirens or applause this time around each curve, given the absence of the public as a preventive measure for the coronavirus pandemic, the World Cup leader did everything he could to crown with an unattainable time of 1: 24.303 the last qualification.

He took the pole with a margin of 313 thousandths over his teammate, the Finnish Valtteri Bottas, and showed his rivals his voracity. Hamilton intends to chain his third consecutive victory, after those obtained in the Grand Prix of Styria and Hungary, to establish himself as the dominator of the championship.

This season he pursues, not in vain, his seventh wound to match the German Michael Schumacher. I would go on to share with him the honor of being the most honored.

Between the two Mercedes drivers should be the victory and is that the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) was more than a second from the best time of the English. With resignation, however, he admitted that the Mercedes are at another level.

"There is certainly a big difference between us and the third," Hamilton agreed.

In addition to the Red Bull man, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, the British Lando Norris, the Canadian Lance Stroll and the Spanish Carlos Sainz cling to the possibility of scoring good points at Silverstone.

Here continues the nightmare of German Sebastian Vettel, who has been accompanied by problems since free practice on Friday. This Saturday he left his Ferrari in a discreet tenth position and recognized that it lacks pace and speed.

The World Cup will stay in Great Britain next week, for a new race at Silverstone, a track that seems tailored to Lewis Hamilton's ambitions if no other rider rebels against his dominance. From spinning top to ‘pole’, the Englishman again feels favorite in ‘his’ circuit.

HOUR: 13:10 GMT (10:10 ARG-URU / 09:10 CHI / 08:10 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: Fox Premium Action

TOP 10 OF THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP:

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 63 points

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 58 points

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 33 points

Lando Norris (Mc Laren) 26 points

Alexander Albon (Red Bull) 22 points

Sergio Pérez (Racing Point) 22 points

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 18 points

Lance Stroll (Racing Point) 18 points

Carlos Sainz (Mc Laren) 15 points

Sebastia Vettel (Ferrari) 9 points