Lewis Hamilton decided to make his dog vegan and revealed the changes he suffered: the opinion of specialists

Lewis Hamilton with Roscoe in his Mercedes car

Lewis Hamilton He is one of the most popular and successful vegan athletes on the planet. In addition, he is a staunch defender of animal rights and this Monday he surprised to announce that his pet's diet has changed, Roscoe.

The English bulldog that has accompanied the British runner for years even has his own Instagram account where his owner shares images and videos of his antics. Through that page, the athlete reported that veganism has changed not only his life, but also that of his dog.

"Hello guys, Roscoe is now completely vegan. Since he is vegan, his skin is much softer, his swollen legs have healed, he does not suffer from the pain of arthritis and his breathing has improved. I am super happy with the results and so is he, ”wrote Hamilton, who in addition to being a motorsport champion is community manager from your dog's account.

These comments caught the attention of many of his followers, who On social networks they expressed their concern, noting that a dog should not eat only plant-based foods, since eating meat is in its nature. It is that canines have all the characteristics that define a carnivorous animal, both in teeth and in the digestive system since they are descendants of wolves, however the evolution and dependence of the human being has allowed them to digest any type of food and today today they can be considered as omnivores. But is veganism a healthy option for them?

For the Argentine veterinary doctor specializing in homeopathy Miguel Onofrio Longo, the answer is yes. "The natural diet and without so much meat with waste is always beneficial for dogs. Perhaps strict veganism is not necessary. But a varied diet is much healthier than for many dogs than one based solely on meat food ", he pointed out in dialogue with Infobae.

The professional recalled that the balanced food that pets usually consume is not the best option, since they have "many preservative toxins and substances harmful to health, as well as meat waste."

Regarding whether the improvements that Hamilton listed are possible, Onofrio Longo did not hesitate, since according to him a natural diet is highly recommended if the animal suffers from "allergy disorders, tumors or degenerative disorders". While this type of regimen cannot assure improvement, he argues that it will by no means lead to further complications.

Roscoe has her own Instagram account

This is not the first striking decision that Hamilton makes regarding his pet. In 2016, he announced that he had frozen his sperm for future generations: "Roscoe has a great spirit. Due to some complications, we had to castrate it. However, since he is the best Bulldog that exists, I decided to freeze his sperm so that in the future he could have his puppies ”.

“He is of the best pedigree. Her mom and dad were champions in dog shows, so those great genes will continue to live. The best dog of the world", wrote the Briton back then.

The English bulldog accompanies Hamilton on most of his trips

In June, the Mercedes racer suffered the loss of Coco, his other Bulldog. "I tried to revive it, but it was useless", explained the pilot who had stayed with the dog after her breeder decided to sacrifice her for the health complications she had since she was a child. Hamilton chose to add her to his family and to the surprise of many experts he lived six years in fullness, until from one moment to the next his heart stopped beating: "I will miss his snoring and how happy he was when he saw me".

The six-time Formula 1 champion driver stuck with plant-based foods in 2018, when he was already one of the best drivers in the world. According to himself he told the magazine GQ Hype, the abandonment of the meat allowed him to avoid "great oscillations and ups and downs in his energy levels".

The Briton explained that this decision was made at age 32 because it was when the problems in his performance were accentuated: “When he was 22 years old, he was raw talent. You have a lot of energy, you are fit, there are no aches or pains. ” But by the time he was 30, consistency had begun to lose: "Veganism has eradicated that."

"Your gut is your second brain. They taught us to drink milk and eat meat to obtain protein, and I began to look for other areas of research around this, ”the pilot who was one of the executive producers of the documentary noted in that interview. The Game Changers and that he is a co-owner of a restaurant serving vegan food in London called Neat Burger. "For me, it has been a change of life," he admitted in The New York Times.

