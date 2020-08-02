Lewis Hamilton, after winning the British GP with a flat tire: “My heart almost stopped”

Share it:

Lewis Hamilton crossed the line with a flat tire

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), winner of the Grand Prix of Great Britain This Sunday despite the puncture he suffered on the last lap, he spoke after the race still surprised by what happened and assured that he had never experienced anything similar, so the adrenaline he experienced was unique.

"Until the last lap, everything was fine," said the English driver. “Valtteri Bottas – his partner in Mercedes – was pulling hard and I was managing the tires somewhat. When I was told he punctured, my tire looked fine. But on the straight it deflated, I noticed a change in the tire shape and my heart was in a fist. I already saw how the tire came off"He related.

The six-time Formula 1 champion commented that he was given a 30-second difference by radio compared to his immediate pursuer, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who was gradually dwindling. “I went from having 19 to 10 seconds. They said 9, 8, 7 … so I had to hit the gas. I have never experienced anything like this on the last lap. My heart almost stopped"He pointed out.

This is how the Mercedes car driven by Hamilton reached the finish line (Reutersd)

Hamilton He also confessed that he was "praying" to reach the goal. "I almost didn't make it, but thank God we did. Perhaps we should have stopped when we saw these problems in Valtteri, ”said the leader of the Formula 1 World Championship.

The British rider, who extends his record of victories at his country's Grand Prix to seven, took a new step towards a seventh world title, increasing his overall advantage, despite the mishap, which forced him to finish with three useful wheels . Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas came to this Grand Prix with five points over the second, who also punctured at the end of the race at Silverstone and was unable to score points this time, finishing just eleventh. Bottas remains second overall, but now 30 points behind Hamilton. Verstappen is third, six points behind the Finn and 36 points behind the leader.

It is his 87th F1 victory and the third in a row at this season's four Grand Prix, so he appears to be heading for the title.

Lewis Hamilton next to the tire that almost ruined his race (Reuters)

The Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) inherited third place unexpectedly, having run almost the entire race in provisional fourth place. His Ferrari partner, the German Sebastian Vettel, had to be content with the tenth position point.

On Sunday he smiled at Renault. The Australian Daniel Ricciardo It was fourth and the French Esteban ocon sixth. For its part, Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr. (McLaren), who started seventh and seemed to be able to finish fourth, also punctured on the unpredictable last lap and finished outside the scoring zone, in fourteenth place.

Before the race, a new act against racism took place, with the participation of the twenty drivers, some with their knees on the ground. Everyone wore T-shirts that read ‘End Racism’, except Hamilton, who wore one with the motto ‘Black Lives Matter’ (The lives of black people matter).

Hamilton's car hit the finish line just right (Reuters)

Formula 1 does not give up on its frantic schedule and next weekend Silverstone will again host a race, which will mark the 70th anniversary of the first Grand Prix.

