Lewis Capaldi, who is the Scottish singer of Someone You Loved

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lewis Capaldi will be a Sanremo 2020 such as international guest. Tune in will be a must, both if you already love it, and if you want to know it better. The appointment comes after that of the Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, where he was nominated for the song of the year, or in the category in which, as in others, Billie Eilish dominated. We give this technical data to you to begin to tell you something very funny about him. The Scottish songwriter, which in 2019 conquered hearts and charts with its soul-ripping song Someone You Loved, just before the awards ceremony began, he posted the final post on Twitter to let people know how excited he was. He was in the bathroom, with the paper roll in the background, evidently sitting on the cup and with a caption that gave precise (and makes everyone understand) "GRAMMYs babe". A myth of man.

Just because the Grammy night was long, there was a second hilarious tweet in which Lewis Capaldi said he was mistaken by a lady for a filler. They are those people who sit in the front row of the audience, if there are empty seats. In this way, unsightly holes are avoided during television filming.

Lewis Capaldi who is the Scottish artist who rips your heart out … even with a laugh

In our opinion, these anecdotes are perfect for introducing you to an artist who recently made a bang with songs high honey, but who on social media and for interviews is known to be an incurable cazzaro, more than a true romantic. To prove it there are also pages on Instagram dedicated to his meme, with him in the beauty mask, dressed in a princess dress or with a turban in her hair in the style of a model. We advise you to go for a ride, because it's all a lot of fun.

At some point they also became billboards.

Having said that, let's go back to serious things, because someone who knows how to joke like this and make fun of himself without making a turn deserves a lot of attention, excluding music. His debut was in 2017 with Bruises. The EP followed in 2018 Grace. These were his first steps and they are the ones that guaranteed him to end up under the eyes of other artists, so much so as to grab the opening of concerts for Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, the Bastille, Rag’n ’Bone Man and Niall Horan. At that point the spotlight really turned on him, but the (musical) premises were already very good.

In 2019, after the publication and success of his single Someone You Loved is Hold Me While You Wait, launched his first album with a title that seemed very strange to many, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, but which actually reveals the dual soul of Lewis Capaldi, who often plays between serious and facetious. To this title, there correspond songs that you cannot really define cheerful: they speak of the loss of loved ones, of painful loves, of breaks, of memories that hurt. Lewis Capaldi presented his album to fans with an open letter in which he wanted to tell how he was born:

"I am delighted to finally be able to announce the release of my debut album. I never thought I could get this far, by publishing a real record and I absolutely never thought that if I got there I would have given it such a stupid name, but we are here!

Everyone always tells you how amazing it is to record your first album and how fondly they look at that process. I look back and think how incredibly stressful and at times extremely boring that period was. I loved the song making process but recording the guitar parts over and over again to get the right one and work on the mix for weeks … it wasn't that fabulous. I hope people understand what I mean.

We are all human and we all make mistakes but overall I think it's a damn good record. I am happy that people can finally hear my whole work. If it breaks out or receives positive criticism it doesn't matter, it's just my job up to this point ”.

Lewis Capaldi, the cover of the debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Courtesy Photo READ: Harley Quinn, Cassandra Cain and the Huntress in new images of Birds of Prey

To this we add small notes in the margin. Lewis Capaldi has always wanted to say that the terrible stories he tells did not really live them. Is that he really likes to dramatize. It starts from a small grain of sand and transforms it into a mountain. An attitude that any of us could understand very well. From there he finds inspiration for his songs. And this is a bit like a preparatory disclaimer when you see him joking and you wouldn't expect it too much.

Lewis Capaldi, success in numbers and his concerts

The album was released in May 2019 and already in December 219 had exceeded 1.5 million copies worldwide and 2.6 billion streams. When he reached the top position in the American rankings, Lewis Capaldi decided to celebrate by renaming himself with a nickname that, as usual, played with irony: he called himself America's Sweetheart.

In addition to being an incurable romantic and cazzaro, Lewis is also tireless because he never spared on live. The "hardest working artist of 2019" has been renamed thanks to the 195 show held in 2019 in 23 countries (68 concerts in the UK and 127 in the world). In Italy we have seen it at Fabrique and then as a guest on Sky1 for XFactor 13.

Lewis Capaldi and his Fat Sexy Stories

When Lewis Capaldi tells something of his beginnings, he always laughs a lot. He began to play and sing when he was still young, reporting to his brother. When he played, he took it with him and he made a trip to the stage to perform a song. In those five minutes he brought many applause home, also for his tender and plump appearance, as he said. This teddy bear face of his did not abandon him in adulthood. It is something that Lewis Capaldi jokes about a lot, because, in short, he feels rather far from the classic image of rock star. Although Ed Sheeran practically looks like her twin at birth.

Lewis Capaldi Courtesy Photo

On Youtube, as well as on Instagram posts, Lewis Capaldi has opened a section of videos entitled Big Fat Sexy Story Highlights in which, with the camera pointed at his face, he tells funny anecdotes related to his days or what he finds on him on Google, Spotify, on TV. He jokes about when they define him Global Phenomenon (but he, as he says in the video, will not change and will always remain the same) or when someone wonders how long this success will last (fingers cross).

Lewis Capaldi songs

As the latest single Lewis Capaldi released in November 2019 Before You Go, which is not included in the tracklist of his debut album and whose video was launched in January 2020. If you have listened by now Someone You Loved is Hold Me While You Wait a thousand times, this is the new song on which to let off steam.

Lewis Calpaldi international guest in Sanremo 2020

Lewis Capaldi was one of the international guests announced for Sanremo 2020. In addition to him, Dua Lipa will be on the festival stage. We are already looking forward to seeing both. And above all, in the case of Lewis Capaldi, we also expect a stand-up comedian performance: on the bars, in pure English humor style, he is one who can do it. You are warned.

PS. for fans of the 90s: he is a fan of Noel Gallagher.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE