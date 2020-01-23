Levon Hawke, who is the son (cool!) Of Uma Thurman who steals the scene from his mother at the Paris fashion shows

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is a proverb that says: the son resembles the father, the mother the daughter. This couldn't be more suitable for Levon Hawke, which we reviewed with great pleasure at the Paris fashion shows. Mom Uma Thurman showed up at the Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020 which was held at the Rodin Museum in Paris, accompanied by a tall, handsome, young man. He is none other than that Levon Hawke, son by Uma Thurman and her ex-husband Ethan Hawke. The eighteen year old, if physically it is the photocopy of his father, took the whole class from his mother. We were really impressed and went to investigate the son of Uma Thurman. And if good blood doesn't lie, we are sure we will hear about him as we have been hearing about his sister for a while Maya Hawke: a certain Robin of Stranger Things does it tell you anything?

Levon Hawke and Uma Thurman at the Dior Haute Couture show. Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

Who is Levon Hawke, the son of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke

Uma Thurman at Paris Fashion Week 2020 this year had a special companion: her son Levon. Born from marriage to Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, the 18 year old really has all the somatic characteristics of his father and, as far as elegance is concerned, he is all his mother. At the parade of Dior, mom and son wore dark colored suits. Levon in total black with the exception of the jacket, now exceeds Uma's height but the dry physique is the same. Is there a catwalk in its future? For now what we know of Levon Roan Thurman – Hawke is that he just wrote in college and like mom and dad he is attracted to acting. He already had a bit in the film Blackout, of 2018.

He is very attached to his sisters. Luna, 7 years old, born from Uma Thurman's relationship with the financier Arpad Busson, and Maya Hawke, 21 years old. If this name sounds to you, know that Levon's big sister is the famous one Robin of Stranger Things. And if Maya, a photocopy of her mother, now has a very launched career in the world of cinema (she also took part in Tarantino's film, Once upon a time in … Hollywood) and already has more than 2 million followers on IG, Levon is starting to appear in the spotlight now. The model physique has it, the stage DNA also, as well as the right face and if the talent is that of mom and dad (and also sister), we are sure that we will still hear about this boy, whatever his future.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE