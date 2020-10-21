Levius: Haruhisa Nakata’s manga reaches climax, conclusion in sight

The author Haruhisa Nakata announced, via a Twitter post, the imminent conclusion of Levi / a, the manga sequel to the work that inspired the Netflix series of the same name. The author stated that the last published chapter, number 54, will be the first of the final volume due out in 2021.

Nakata began the serialization of Levius in January 2013, on the pages of the Shogakukan monthly Monthly Ikki. The last chapter of the manga was published a year and a half later, in September 2014, and only a few months later the author decided to return to work with the sequel Levius / east.

Levius / est is currently composed of 8 volumes, the last of which was published on 17 July. The final volume will be released in 2021 and will write once and for all the final word on the history of the Metalboxing Champion. The Netflix series, on the other hand, has not yet been renewed for a Season 2, after the fluctuating judgments obtained from the first twelve episodes.

Haruhisa Nakata has been working on Levius for eight years, and is now ready to kick off a new project. The mangaka had a small parenthesis with Fairy Gone, and who knows if his next work is not really focused on the fantasy genre.

