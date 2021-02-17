Levi Ackerman in a cosplay spoiler for fans of the Attack of the Giants anime

Hajime Isayama has put so many characters in The attack of the Giants. Many of these have died, but some have remained alive and, among them, there is one of the favorite characters of the public. Captain Levi Ackerman is humanity’s strongest warrior and a member of the mysterious Ackerman clan, endowed with extraordinary strength.

Right arm of Erwin Smith and first and then of Hange Zoe, Levi made his weight felt several times over the course of the series, becoming the giant slayer par excellence. Even in the last narrative arc of The Attack of the Giants the character has its weight but has also suffered several rather substantial injuries. Many wonder if Levi Ackerman will survive this last phase, but in the meantime we can see him in a spoiler cosplay made by Chinese fan Migo Mii.

Taking up one of his latest versions, where he is all blindfolded and without a few fingers due to the explosion of the thunder lance caused by Zeke Jaeger, Migo Mii gives fans of The Attack of the Giants a Levi Ackerman cosplay wounded but still ready to fight. As he revealed himself, two fingers are enough for him and they advance to use the blade and get to kill his target.

Almost 50,000 likes obtained from this practically perfect cosplay. Did you know how old Levi Ackerman is?