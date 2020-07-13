Leveling only: the second season of manhwa has an official release date

Share it:

About four months have passed since the conclusion of the first season of Solo Leveling, and fans can't wait to see Sung Jin-Woo, Cha Hae-In and companions in action again. Fortunately, the official social profile of Kakao Page confirmed the return month of manhwa, publishing the visible image at the bottom.

Solo Leveling will return in August with chapter 111 and will continue – barring unforeseen circumstances – without interruption until the end of the story. Chu-Gong's light novel has a total of 250 chapters available, and the manhwa adaptation has transposed just over half of it. The series will therefore end around chapter 220, by the end of 2022.

Last April, some reliable sources signaled May as a possible release period of the second season, but apparently the health emergency would have slowed down the work and forced the study to take a few more months to review the chapters. The exact day of issue of Chapter 111 has not yet been confirmed.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for the return of the mahwa? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't already done so, we advise you to take a look at the ever-increasing petition for the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling.