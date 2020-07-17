Entertainment

Leveling only: confirmed August 1 as the release date, here is the poster for season 2

July 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few days ago it was announced that the second season of Solo Leveling would return in August and, understandably, many fans wondered how long they should wait. The answer came a little while ago, as Kakao Page confirmed the release day, now set for August 1, 2020, and a new, beautiful poster is shown.

At the bottom you can take a look at the image, shared on Reddit and portraying the Hunter Sung Jin-Woo while holding what appears to be theKamish claw, a powerful weapon not yet shown in the webtoon. We remind you that manhwa has adapted, at the moment, about half of the chapters of the light novel.

The first season of Solo Leveling was impeccably serialized from March 2018 to March 2020, without any kind of pause. After four months of stop, necessary to Jang Sung-Rak and studying to plan the adaptation of the second half of the work, Solo Leveling is ready to return and complete the story. The webtoon is expected to end around the second half of 2022.

READ:  Ozark Season 4 : Julia Garner expects from Ruth

And what do you think of it? What other Korean works are you reading? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you can't explain why an anime adaptation hasn't been announced yet, we remind you that we published a study a few months ago.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.