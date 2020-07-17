Leveling only: confirmed August 1 as the release date, here is the poster for season 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago it was announced that the second season of Solo Leveling would return in August and, understandably, many fans wondered how long they should wait. The answer came a little while ago, as Kakao Page confirmed the release day, now set for August 1, 2020, and a new, beautiful poster is shown.

At the bottom you can take a look at the image, shared on Reddit and portraying the Hunter Sung Jin-Woo while holding what appears to be theKamish claw, a powerful weapon not yet shown in the webtoon. We remind you that manhwa has adapted, at the moment, about half of the chapters of the light novel.

The first season of Solo Leveling was impeccably serialized from March 2018 to March 2020, without any kind of pause. After four months of stop, necessary to Jang Sung-Rak and studying to plan the adaptation of the second half of the work, Solo Leveling is ready to return and complete the story. The webtoon is expected to end around the second half of 2022.

And what do you think of it? What other Korean works are you reading? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you can't explain why an anime adaptation hasn't been announced yet, we remind you that we published a study a few months ago.