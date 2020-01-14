Level-5 is pronounced on the constant delays of its last games

Share it:

Akihiro Hino, CEO and president of Level-5, has responded in the latest issue of the magazine Famitsu to the questions that your community asks about the frequent delays that accompany its most recent releases. Titles like Yo-kai Watch 4 for Nintendo Switch (its expanded version has also been released on PS4) or the reboot of Inazuma Eleven, which has even experienced reboots, are the trigger for this concern.

“I still can't go into details; but in other games, anime and movies we will also face new challenges, so stay tuned, ”he begins. “The development of our games continues to see delays, and that continues to make our fans regret, but I want us to properly develop the titles we are working on”, Even if that implies a new delay, it assumes.



Inazuma Eleven: Heroes ’Great Road

Inazuma Eleven: Heroes ’Great Road, no specific date

Although it does not specifically explain what is happening with the desired by many Inazuma Eleven: Heroes ’Great Road, which will be coming soon (in 2020, according to the official website) for PS4, Xbox One and mobile devices. Your ad came in 2016.

Sales, in fact, have not accompanied recently. According to data collected by the magazine itself Famitsu, the return of Yo-kai Watch on Nintendo Switch with what has been its first numbered delivery away from Nintendo 3DS, Yo-kai Watch 4, he had to settle for only about 300,000 units sold in Japan, far from the most 3 million cumulative copies of the second part in that country, which was a true mass phenomenon in Nintendo 3DS thanks, in large part, to the acceptance of the animation series.

In MeriStation we dedicate a report to the figure of Akihiro Hino, one of the most reputable presidents in the current video game industry for its ability to convert interactive entertainment franchises into potential movies, series, manga or other derivative products. An example is in the movie of Ni No Kuni, which will arrive this January in the video on demand platform Netflix.

The next Level-5 date with players in Europe is Snack World: From Dungeon to Dungeon – Gold Edition for Nintendo Switch East February 14th.

