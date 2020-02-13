         'Letter to the King': Netflix presents the trailer and date of the series that returns Andy Serkis to epic fantasy

Share it:

The success of 'The Witcher' has set in motion Netflix to raise one of his most anticipated productions in the next dates, ‘Letter to the King'(The Letter for the King), a fantastic series with names like Andy Serkis, Amy Wilson of ‘The dark matter‘, Rubt Serkis, Gjis Bloom and Thadrea Graham. This is an adaptation of the best-selling novel by the Dutch author Tonke dragtconsidered the best Dutch children's book from the second half of the twentieth century.

The return of the King

The first advance published by Netflix does not show Andy Serkis but he does see something of the premise of ‘Letter to the King‘, An epic adventure in a new fantasy world, where young gentleman Tiuri will have to learn what it means to be an adventurer and a true leader. It is not the first adaptation of the work of Tonke dragt since a Dutch movie starring Derek de Lint saw the light in 2008.

Posted in 1962, the book tells the story of a ruthless prince who threatens to bring the world into darkness. But an aspiring young gentleman, Tiuri (Amir Wilson), embarks on a trip with the only mission of delivering a secret letter to the king, a bit like the trip of '1917'. Along the way, he is at the center of a magical prophecy, which announces the arrival of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace, but Tiuri must, first and foremost, survive that journey.

'Letter to the King'is an epic adventure coming from the mind of Will davies ('How to train your Dragon'), who plays the role of executive producer and showrunner with Paul Trijbits being produced by Filmwave to get to the Netflix catalog on March 20 2020. Next to the teaser, photos of the shooting set have appeared.