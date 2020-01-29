Let's try to hypothesize together the arrival of the anime of Stone Ocean

Share it:

Ever since the anime of Golden Wind ended last summer, fans of the generational manga created by Hirohiko Araki do nothing but wonder when they will be able to see the Sixth part of the Joestar adventures. Let's try to take stock of the situation together.

The animated series starring Jolyne, the daughter of Jotaro Kujo is a highly divisive series. There are those who cannot fully appreciate it and those who consider it one of the best, coming to create their own Stone Ocean sage. The series has some peculiarities: it has the first female protagonist of the series, and is set in a maximum security prison. Trying to speculate when the animated version will be released, it cannot be excluded that the series will arrive already this year. Vento Aureo, in fact, was announced only a few months before its actual arrival. The announcement, in fact, was made in June 2018, only four months before the airing. But it is also true that between Diamond Is Unbreakable and the Fifth years passed. Since then, however, things have changed, in fact JoJo's The Bizarre Adventure series seems to be much more popular. Who knows, therefore, that Stone Ocean does not arrive earlier than we imagine.

All those who can't wait can console themselves with the arrival of the OAVs of Thus spoke Rohan Kishibe the adventures of Araki's famous alter ego comics.