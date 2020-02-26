Let's take a look at this Funko Pop dedicated to Kurogiri of My Hero Academia

Share it:

In these days, the annual Toy Fair was held in New York where the novelties we will see this year are presented. Among the many new proposals there is a new line of Funko Pop dedicated to My Hero Academia and the character of Kurogiri, one of the main villains in the series.

The character of Kurogiri, in the last chapters, has risen a lot in the limelight thanks to a series of quite shocking revelations about his nature. Professor Aizawa, in fact, after an infiltration mission discovered that Kurogiri is actually a Nomu created in the laboratory by Dr. Ujiko. But the most shocking thing is that he was creating using his friend's body Oboro Shirakumo known in high school. Oboro was endowed with the power to create clouds of varying density, so much so that he could cling to or lean on heavy material. In the Funko Pop that you see at the bottom of the news, the ends of Kurogiri's gaseous body tend to white, like the clouds that Oboro created, creating a small connection, a nuance that perhaps the most careful fans will grasp.

