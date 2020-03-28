Let's take a look at this daring Orihime Inoue cosplay from Bleach

Share it:

With the announcement of the return of the anime of Bleach that will adapt the last narrative arc of the manga by Tite Kubo, the cosplay dedicated to the characters of the series are multiplying. Today we show you a very successful cosplay of the beautiful Orihime Inoue.

The aero_cat cosplayer shows us her interpretation of the character that you can find at the bottom of the news. The girl shows us the most daring look sported by the pretty Orihime, which we saw in the narrative arc of the Millennial War that will arrive in anime form. During the Bleach series, Orihime has proven to have really useful abilities both in battle and in healing his wounded companions thanks to his special power called Shun Shun Rikka which manifests itself in the form of six small fairies that the girl mainly uses to create defensive barriers. Thanks to these spiritual powers, Orihime is kidnapped by Sosuke Aizen and carried into the ghostly Hueco Mundo, place where the Hollows and their evolved forms reside, the Arrancar.

Waiting for the next news on the Bleach anime that will be available on the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, we remind you that the new manga series by Tite Kubo, or Burn The Witch, was also announced, based on the excellent one shot published in 2018 by author, and who will also enjoy an anime adaptation this fall.