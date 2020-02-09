Let's take a look at this brilliant and inexpensive Demon Slayer cosplay

Share it:

You are temporarily running out of cash, but you don't want to give up creating a cosplay Demon Slayer? This ingenious fan comes to your aid and will make you spend very little to make a Rengoku cosplay, the Pillar of Flame.

A user of Reddit, a fan of Demon Slayer and particularly imaginative, shows us that even with a small budget you can get a good result, or at least get some laughs. Giogio4, this is the fan's nickname, made a Rengoku cosplay using common yellow and red chilies for the character's hair and painted the eyes of the flaming demon killer on his closed eyelids. The result, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is truly hilarious and ingenious. He is certainly not the first to make a Demon Slayer cosplay for very little, in fact another fan had already made a Nezuko cosplay with very few means and a lot of irony.

Recently, as testimony to the happy and successful moment that the work is experiencing, the anime of Demon Slayer has triumphed at the Tokyo Anime Film Festival obtaining several awards such as best anime 2019, best screenplay, best animations and best music. A truly golden moment that is also translating into very high sales for the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge.