Let's take a look at this beautiful cosplay by Reimi from Le Bizarre Adventures of JoJo

In the town of Morio Cho that we see in the series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures we find the ghost of a girl, Reimi Sugimoto. A pretty cosplayer gives us her interpretation of the character. Let's take a look.

Reimi Sugimoto's character wanders the streets of the imaginary town of Morio Cho, inspired by the Sendai of the mangaka Hirohiko Araki. In the Diamond is Unbreakable series, it is she who meets the mangaka Rohan Kishibe and Koichi Hirose to warn them about the threat of the serial killer Yoshikage Kira that has been sowing terror in the town for several years without being discovered. The cosplayer artist AnongNoon on his Instagram profile shows us his version of Reimi's sweet ghost, as you can see at the bottom of the news. The cosplay does justice to the character and his diaphanous beauty, as well as this Golden Wind Trish Una cosplay that we showed you days ago.

As we mentioned earlier, the first two series of JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures have landed on Netflix. Pending the announcement of the sixth part Stone Ocean in animated version fans can then relish the adventures that make up the first JoJo trilogy and that see our heroes fighting against the threat of the stone mask and the first stands that appear in the series and that are the hallmark of it.