Let's take a look at the preview of episode 918 of the One Piece anime

January 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Both in the animated series and in the One Piece manga we are witnessing the clash between ours Mugiwara and the pirates of Kaido on the island of Wano, the land of the Samurai. A trailer shows us in advance what we will see in the next animated episode of the series.

In past episodes we have witnessed a taste of the fight without quarter between the pirate emperor Kaido and Monkey D. Luffy, which resulted in the sensational defeat of our would-be Pirate King. Kaido knocks Luffy down with a disarming ease that lets you imagine his brutal strength. Unconscious, ours is imprisoned in a prison and forced to forced labor, as you can see in the video that anticipates episode 918 of One Piece. In addition to Luffy's situation, the other Mugiwara appear in the video intent on carrying out certain infiltration missions (Nami as aspiring kunoichi and Sanji, with the name of Sangoro, intent on mixing in the everyday life of Wano as a street cook). but there is another character who appears and intrigues fans, that is Eustass Kidd one of the pirates of the Worst Generation and rival to Luffy for the race for the title of Pirate King. We see Kidd in the closing of the First Act of Wano meditating revenge against Kaido. That he and Luffy find an alliance? How will they escape?

We leave you with these questions and a beautiful figure of Nami who does justice to the beauty of the character created by Eiichiro Oda.

